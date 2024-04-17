After introducing the vivo T3 5G, vivo India launched another T3 Series 5G smartphone – the vivo T3x 5G which is the brand’s newest mid-range smartphone and successor to the last year’s vivo T2x 5G. Highlights and features include a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz display with 1,000 nits peak brightness, a large 6,000 mAh battery in a 7.99 mm slim IP64 design, 44W FlashCharge, 50 MP dual cameras, FunTouch OS 14, and more.

The vivo T3x 5G is said to be the fastest smartphone in the segment with its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with an AnTuTu score of 5,60,000+ points. In addition, it is also the segment’s slimmest 5G smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery in a 7.99 mm slim design. The smartphone offers IP64 dust and water-resistant ratings and comes in two color variants – Crimson Bliss, and Celestial Green.

The vivo T3x 5G is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz paired with Adreno 710 Graphics, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with up to +8 GB extended RAM feature, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. It comes with a large 6,000 mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging support.

The vivo T3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch IPS display with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. The rear side equips a dual camera setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 portrait camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth with 4k video recording (8 GB model) and Super Night Mode capabilities. The front side has an 8 MP f/2.05 selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

The smartphone runs on FunTouchOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers with up to 300% volume, 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

vivo T3x 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, IP64 dust and water-resistant, 7.99mm slim, 199 grams weight

The vivo T3x 5G starts at a price of ₹13,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹16,499 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 24th April 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels. The launch offers include up to ₹1,500 discount with HDFC and SBI cards.

