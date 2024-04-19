Redmi India is also launching the Redmi Buds 5A along with the 11-inch Redmi Pad SE tablet, the company has confirmed the launch in India on 23rd April at the Smarter Living 2024 event. The Redmi Buds 5A will be the brand’s next budget TWS earbuds featuring ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 12mm dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with Google Fast Pair.

Redmi India on X tweeted, “Introducing the #RedmiBuds5A with Active Noise Cancellation! Say goodbye to distractions and hello to pure, uninterrupted sound. Launching on 23rd April with #SmarterLiving2024. Get notified: http://bit.ly/RedmiBuds5A.” The earbuds will also come with an in-ear design and in Black and White color options.

The company is already gearing up for the Smarter Living 2024 event, the tweet says, “Prepare to level up your lifestyle with #SmarterLiving2024! Stay tuned for some big reveals that change the way you live, work, and play. The countdown begins for a leap into a smarter, more connected world! Launching on 23rd April. Get notified: http://bit.ly/_SmarterLiving”

Redmi India has also confirmed the launch of the Redmi Pad SE featuring an 11-inch 90 Hz Full HD+ display and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. According to the teasers, the company is expected to introduce the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer at the event. More details will be revealed once we get to see more teasers from the company before the devices go official next Tuesday.

