Redmi India is all set to launch its latest Android tablet in India – the Redmi Pad SE on 23rd April alongside the Redmi Buds 5A, the company has confirmed its Smarter Living 2024 launch event which will also unveil the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer.

The Redmi Pad SE will be the company’s newest tablet in the midrange segment featuring an 11-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On the other hand, the Redmi Buds 5A will be the next budget TWS earbuds from the brand featuring ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 12mm dynamic drivers, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with Google Fast Pair.

Redmi India on X tweeted, “Introducing the all-new #RedmiPadSE, your ultimate companion for non-stop productivity and entertainment! With a brilliant display that captivates from dawn till dusk, paired with an all-day battery, it truly keeps up with you on your busiest days. Launching with #SmarterLiving2024 on 23rd April.

Get notified: http://bit.ly/_RedmiPadSE.” Another tweet said, “Immerse yourself in your favourite movies, shows, and games like never before with #RedmiPadSE’s large 11-inch display and powerful quad speakers. Get ready to upgrade your entertainment game.”

Introducing the all-new #RedmiPadSE, your ultimate companion for non-stop productivity and entertainment! With a brilliant display that captivates from dawn till dusk, paired with an all-day battery, it truly keeps up with you on your busiest days. Launching with… pic.twitter.com/JfFovr8I0l — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 16, 2024

Immerse yourself in your favourite movies, shows, and games like never before with #RedmiPadSE's large 11-inch display and powerful quad speakers. Get ready to upgrade your entertainment game. Launching on 23rd April with #SmarterLiving2024. Get notified:… pic.twitter.com/XTB0rsnnpu — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 16, 2024

The company is gearing up for the Smarter Living 2024 event, the tweet says, “Prepare to level up your lifestyle with #SmarterLiving2024! Stay tuned for some big reveals that change the way you live, work, and play. The countdown begins for a leap into a smarter, more connected world! Launching on 23rd April. Get notified: http://bit.ly/_SmarterLiving.” More details will be revealed once we get to see more teasers from the company before the devices go official next Tuesday.

Know More About Redmi Pad SE on mi.com/in