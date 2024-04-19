realme India is launching its new C series smartphone – realme C65 in India, the company has confirmed the launch of its budget 5G smartphone with a teaser saying the fastest entry-level 5G smartphone under ₹10,000. The realme C65 will be the successor to the last year’s realme C55, one prominent upgrade from its predecessor is the 5G connectivity.

Regarding the phone, the company, said, “With its commitment to innovation and providing top-notch technology at accessible prices, realme aims to capture the attention of Indian consumers with the realme C65 5G. As the smartphone market continues to evolve, realme’s latest offering signifies its dedication to meeting the diverse needs of users, particularly those seeking high-speed connectivity and seamless performance.”

Not many details are revealed officially, however, it is expected that the realme C65 will come with a 120 Hz display with 625 nits brightness, IP54 water-resistant design, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option.

The brand has already launched a number of smartphones this year, realme recently came up with its new lineup – realme P Series 5G smartphones in the country while also gearing up for its upcoming realme narzo 70x 5G in India scheduled to launch on 24th April. The realme C65 will be sold on Flipkart and realme.com/in. More details will be shared including its pricing and offers once the smartphone is launched.

Source (realme.com/in)