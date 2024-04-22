After teasers, Nothing, the UK-based tech company, has launched its flagship wireless TWS earbuds in India – the Nothing Ear starting at a price of ₹11,999 announced during its community update event from Japan alongside the Nothing Ear (a). The Nothing Ear is the successor to last year’s Nothing Ear (2) featuring up to 45db ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 11mm dynamic drivers, wireless charging, IP54 design, 40.5 hours of playback, 10-min fast charging, ChatGPT integration, and more.

The Nothing Ear equips 11mm dynamic drivers with a ceramic diaphragm and two vents for improved airflow, resulting in reduced distortion and clearer sound quality. The improved stack layout results in a significant 110% increase in vibration amplitude. The mic design has been revamped to facilitate smoother wind flow, while an improved voice algorithm promises a 60% reduction in interference compared to the previous model.

The Nothing Ear now supports 24-bit Hi-Res Audio with LDAC and LHDC codecs for high-quality audio transmission. The wireless earbuds sport a water-resistant design with IP54 (buds) and IP55 (case) and comes in two color options – Black, and White.

Features on the Nothing Ear include up to 45dB Personalized ANC, Environment Adaptive ANC, Smart Adaptive Noise cancellation with 4 modes (High, Mid, Low, and Adaptive), Clear Voice Technology for call noise cancellation with 3-mics, Transparency mode, Low Lag Mode, In-ear detection, 5,000 Hz frequency, LDAC, LHDC 5.0, Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Connection, ChatGPT integration, Pinch gesture controls, 8-band Equalizer, Profile Sharing, and Personal Sound Profile.

Another innovative feature introduced with the Ear, as well as Ear (a), is the integration of ChatGPT technology, which can be set up via the Nothing X app. This feature enables users to access ChatGPT voice assistance directly through the earbuds when connected to their smartphone. Notably, this functionality will also be extended to other Nothing earbud models, including Ear (1), Ear (2), and Ear (stick), as well as CMF audio products, through an update scheduled for June.

The Nothing Ear packs a 46 mAh battery (buds), and 500 mAh battery (case) and lasts up to 40.5 hours without ANC, 24 hours with ANC, 8.5 hours without ANC (each bud), and 5.2 hours with ANC (each bud). The earbuds support 10-minute quick charging offering 10 hours of battery life (without ANC) and support 2.5W Qi wireless charging.

The Nothing Ear is priced at ₹11,999 and will be available from 29th April 2024 on Flipkart with a launch discount of ₹1,000. The Nothing Ear (a) is priced at ₹7,999 and will be available from 22nd April 2024 on Flipkart with a ₹2,000 bank discount. The devices will also be available in Croma and Vijay sales.

