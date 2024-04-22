Alongside its flagship Nothing Ear wireless earbuds, Nothing also launched the Ear (a) which was announced at its community update event from Japan. The Nothing Ear (a) is the newest wireless TWS earbuds from the brand featuring up to 45db ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 11mm dynamic drivers, IP54 design, 42.5h playback, 10-min fast charging, ChatGPT integration, and more.

The wireless earbuds sport a water-resistant design with IP54 (buds) and IPX2 (case) and comes in three color options – Black, White, and Yellow colors. Nothing Ear (a) uses a new design, which now includes a vibrant Yellow color option to add a pop of personality. The Nothing Ear (a) equips 11mm dynamic drivers with PMI + TPU diaphragm for enhanced audio quality and supports 24-bit Hi-Res Audio with LDAC audio codec for high-quality audio transmission.

Features on the Nothing Ear include up to 45dB Personalized ANC, Environment Adaptive ANC, Smart Adaptive Noise cancellation with 4 modes (High, Mid, Low, and Adaptive), Clear Voice Technology for call noise cancellation with 3-mics, Transparency mode, Low Lag Mode, In-ear detection, 5,000 Hz frequency, LDAC, Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Connection, ChatGPT integration, Pinch gesture controls, and Equalizer

The earbuds also feature ChatGPT which can be set up via the Nothing X app. This feature enables users to access ChatGPT voice assistance directly through the earbuds when connected to their smartphone. Notably, this functionality will also be extended to other Nothing earbud models, including Ear (1), Ear (2), and Ear (stick), as well as CMF audio products, through an update scheduled for June.

The Nothing Ear (a) packs a 46 mAh battery (buds), and 500 mAh battery (case) and lasts up to 42.5 hours without ANC, 24.5 hours with ANC, 9.5 hours without ANC (each bud), and 5.5 hours with ANC (each bud). The earbuds support 10-minute quick charging offering 10 hours of battery life (without ANC).

The Nothing Ear (a) is priced at ₹7,999 and will be available from 22nd April 2024 on Flipkart with a ₹2,000 bank discount. The devices will also be available in Croma and Vijay sales. The Nothing Ear is priced at ₹11,999 and will be available from 29th April 2024 on Flipkart with a launch discount of ₹1,000.

Nothing Ear (a) Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹7,999

₹7,999 Availability: 22nd April 2024 on Flipkart

22nd April 2024 on Flipkart Offers: ₹2,000 bank discount

Get Nothing Ear (a) on Flipkart