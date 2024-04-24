After launching the realme narzo 70 5G, the company has also launched the tone-down variant – realme narzo 70x 5G at a price of ₹10,999 combined with offers. The realme narzo 70x 5G is the newest addition to the realme narzo 70 Series 5G priced under ₹12,000 featuring an ultra-slim 7.69 mm design, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC, 120 Hz Full HD+ display with 950 nits brightness, 50 MP AI dual cameras, 45W fast charging, Android 14, and more. It comes with the segment’s fastest 45W fast charging after the realme 12x 5G.

The realme narzo 70x 5G comes with a 7.69 mm ultra-slim dual-tone finish Horizon design available in two color options – Ice Blue, and Forest Green. The smartphone sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 950 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 6100+ octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics, 4 GB RAM or 6 GB RAM (LPDDR4x), and 128 GB (UFS 2.2) internal storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges up to 50% in 30 minutes.

On the camera side, it has a dual setup of a 50 MP primary camera and a secondary 2 MP camera while the front side has an 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs on the Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0 on top while other features of the smartphone include RAM Expansion technology, a microSD card expansion, USB Type-C, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the realme NARZO 70 Series 5G, a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and premium features to our users. This series embodies the future of smartphones, designed to offer an all-encompassing user experience that keeps pace with the ever-evolving digital landscape. With its advanced and powerful features, the realme NARZO 70 Series 5G is set to redefine the smartphone experience. As we continue to expand our footprint, reaching over 16 million users in India, we believe the realme NARZO 70 Series 5G will set new benchmarks in the smartphone industry. Join us as we usher in a new era of connectivity and performance with the realme NARZO 70 Series 5G.”

realme narzo 70x 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, 7.69 mm slim, 188 grams

realme UI 5.0, Android 14 CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

ARM Mali-G57 MP2 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +6 GB RAM Expansion

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support (SIM2) Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP main + 2 MP), 1080p video recording (30 fps), LED flash

8 MP Others: USB Type-C, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging, 50% charge in 30 minutes

The realme narzo 70x 5G is priced at ₹11,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹13,499 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 29th April 2024 on Amazon.in and realme.com/in. The early bird sale starts today i.e. 24th April 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 coupon discount on the 4 GB RAM model or ₹1,500 coupon discount on the 6 GB RAM model, 50% off on realme Care+ worth ₹574, realme Buds T110 at ₹1,299, up to ₹1,500 MobiKwik cashback.

realme narzo 70x 5G Price in India, Availability, Offers

Get realme narzo 70x 5G on realme.com/in

Get realme narzo 70x 5G on Amazon.in

