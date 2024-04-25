JioCinema, Reliance Jio’s popular streaming platform, has introduced ad-free subscription plans starting at ₹29 per month, providing users with a seamless and uninterrupted viewing experience. The new plans come as a welcome change for subscribers who were previously subjected to ads on all content, including live and downloaded content.

The ad-free subscription plans offer users the option to enjoy their favorite movies and shows without any interruptions. The Premium Plan, priced at just ₹29 per month, provides ad-free access to premium content (excluding Sports & Live) on a single device, with support for up to 4K quality streaming. Additionally, subscribers can opt for the Family Plan at ₹89 per month, which extends the benefits of the Premium Plan to up to 4 devices with up to 4K quality streaming.

With the launch of these ad-free subscription plans, JioCinema aims to enhance the overall user experience and cater to the evolving needs of its subscribers. The move comes after the removal of the previous ₹99 per month plans, which also featured ads on all content.

It’s worth noting that regional content and sports, including IPL, will continue to be available for free as part of JioCinema’s ad-supported model. However, subscribers now have the option to upgrade to ad-free plans for a more immersive viewing experience.

In addition to the new subscription plans, JioCinema has discontinued new subscriptions for the Best of Hollywood Plan. Existing subscribers with recurring subscriptions to the Best of Hollywood Plan will be automatically upgraded to Family Plan benefits. For more information on the new ad-free subscription plans, visit the JioCinema website.

View JioCinema Plans