Sennheiser India has unveiled its latest generation flagship earbuds – the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 in India at ₹18,990 catering to the needs of high-performance audio enthusiasts. In February, Sennheiser introduced its latest wireless headphones – the ACCENTUM Plus in India at ₹15,990 featuring Hybrid ANC, 37mm dynamic transducer, 50 hours of music playback, 10-minute quick charging, travel-friendly design, multi-device connectivity, support for aptX, and more. Now the company has introduced its next-gen wireless TWS earbuds in the country.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 features Snapdragon Sound Technology with Qualcomm aptX Lossless Technology, Auracast, ultra-low-latency mode, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity to ensure uncompromised sound quality and a personalized audio experience. Among the key highlights of the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 is its Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform which supports aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive Audio coupled with Bluetooth LE Audio with LC3 and AURACAST enabling ultra-low-latency and premium sound quality.

The earbuds also feature Qualcomm RF Front End (RFFE) technology, enhancing RF sensitivity, signal-to-noise ratio, and dynamic role switching for faster connections and improved signal continuity. This ensures a seamless experience, whether you are watching, communicating, or gaming on devices that prioritize lower-latency performance.

In terms of battery life, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 offers up to 7.5 hours of continuous listening on each bud and 30 hours with the charging case. It offers 8-minute quick charging delivering up to 1 hour of additional listening. The earbuds come with a USB-C charging case and integrated Qi wireless charging.

The earbuds feature a six-microphone array for improved voice pickup and Adaptive Noise Cancelling. An adaptive equalizer ensures consistent sound across various content types, while Sound Personalization, Sound Zone, and Sound Check features are accessible via the Smart Control App.

Vijay Sharma, General Manager, Sennheiser India said, “Sound quality will always be a top priority for our customers, and we are seeing increasing demand for the application of it out in the real world. With higher quality hardware and our widest range of wireless technology support ever, MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 grows with the consumer’s needs no matter how dynamic they currently are – or will become in the future.”

Frank Foppe, Product Manager, Product Manager, Sennheiser added, “Beyond hundreds of millions of streaming hi-res music tracks are powerful ways to improve your life with wireless audio. Imagine interacting with museum exhibits while on vacation, then tapping into a sports television broadcasts at a noisy airport bar while awaiting your flight home, and finally enjoying a serene movie theater experience in your seat – all with one set of earbuds. MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 is already equipped to handle it all.”

Mike Canevaro, Director of Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “The Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 Sound Platform and Snapdragon Sound will deliver premium sound experiences for music, calls, and gaming with lossless music streaming, ultra-low latency and robust connectivity. We have a long history of collaboration with the Sennheiser brand, and we are excited to see them integrate our latest Snapdragon Sound technology to help delivery amazing wireless audio on their latest MOMENTUM True Wireless 4.”

The price for the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 is ₹18,990 and is available for pre-booking from 24th April 2024 to 1st May 2024 on Sennheiser-hearing.com, Amazon.in, and other leading electronic outlets.

