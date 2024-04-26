Following the recent release of its narzo line-up smartphones – realme narzo 70 5G and realme narzo 70x 5G, realme India launched its budget smartphone – the realme C65 5G which is the newest addition to its C Series and is priced under ₹10,000 (with offers). Features and highlights include a slim 7.89 mm IP54 water-resistant design, the world’s first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC, 120 Hz HD+ display with 1-nit brightness, and Rainwater Smart Touch technology, 50 MP Samsung JN1 camera, up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with up to 2 TB microSD card support, 15W fast charging, realme UI 5.0, and more.

The realme C65 5G is the successor to last year’s realme C55 with 5G connectivity as the major upgrade from its predecessor. According to the company, the realme C65 5G is the world’s first 5G smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 being the fastest entry-level 5G smartphone under ₹10,000 (combined with offers), the segment’s first 120 Hz display smartphone with the lowest 1-nit brightness, and TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency Certification.

The realme C65 5G comes with a 7.89 mm slim design with an IP54 dust and ware-resistant rating and is available in two color options – Feather Green, and Glowing Black. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include brightness from 1-nit to 625 nits, RainWater Smart Touch technology, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, Low Blue Light Certification, and TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency Certification.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz and paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics, up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM with +6 GB RAM extension, and up to 128 GB internal storage that expands up to 2 TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs on realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system with Mini Capsule 2.0, and Riding Mode features.

On the camera side, the rear side comes with a single 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary camera while the front side has 8 MP f/2.0 OmniVision OV08D10 selfie camera. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Commenting on the launch, a realme Spokesperson said, “At realme, we believe in empowering every individual with the power of technology and today marks a defining moment in our journey of innovation as we proudly unveil the realme C65 5G, a groundbreaking addition to our popular realme C Series. As the world’s first smartphone featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Chipset, the realme C65 5G is set to redefine user experience with its superior performance and advanced features. Our realme C Series has always been about bringing innovative technology to more people, and with such advanced features available at an accessible price point, this series has indeed made its mark in the industry.”

Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director Marketing & Communications, MediaTek, said, “MediaTek Dimensity 6300 empowers mainstream 5G smartphones with faster gaming, impressive cameras, and is equipped with TSMC 6nm-class chip that ensures an extended battery life. MediaTek Dimensity 6300 powering the realme C65 5G with MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0+ that brings excellent power efficiency, situationally intelligent enhancements, MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technologies, and supports 108MP camera sensors providing impressively detailed photos with a billion color display.”

realme C65 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, from 1-nit to 625 nits brightness, Low Blue Light Certification, TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency Certification, 7.89 mm slim, 190 grams

6.67-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1,604 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, from 1-nit to 625 nits brightness, Low Blue Light Certification, TÜV SÜD 48-Month Fluency Certification, 7.89 mm slim, 190 grams Software: realme UI 5.0, Android 14

realme UI 5.0, Android 14 CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +6 GB RAM Expansion

4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +6 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB

64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB Main Camera: Single 50 MP f/1.8 Samsung JN1 camera, 1080p video recording (30 fps), LED flash

Single 50 MP f/1.8 Samsung JN1 camera, 1080p video recording (30 fps), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0 OmniVision OV08D10

8 MP f/2.0 OmniVision OV08D10 Others: USB Type-C, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Mini Capsule 2.0, Riding Mode

USB Type-C, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Mini Capsule 2.0, Riding Mode Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging

5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging Colors: Feather Green, Glowing Black

The realme C65 5G is priced at ₹10,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, ₹11,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹12,499 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 26th April 2024 from 4 PM to 12 AM on realme.com, Flipkart, and from 26th to 30th April 2024 for mainline stores.

The launch offers include an instant ₹500 bank discount on the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB and 4 GB and 128 GB models, an instant ₹1,000 bank discount on the 6 GB + 128 GB model, 50% off on realme Care+ worth ₹574, realme Wireless 2 Neo at ₹899, up to ₹1,000 MobiKwik cashback.

realme C65 5G Price in India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹10,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹11,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹12,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹10,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹11,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹12,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: 26th April 2024 from 4 PM to 12 AM on realme.com, Flipkart, and for mainline stores from 26th to 30th April 2024

26th April 2024 from 4 PM to 12 AM on realme.com, Flipkart, and for mainline stores from 26th to 30th April 2024 Offers: Up to ₹1,000 bank discount, 50% off on realme Care+ worth ₹574, realme Wireless 2 Neo at ₹899, up to ₹1,000 MobiKwik cashback.

Get realme C65 5G on realme.com/in

Get realme C65 5G on Flipkart

realme C67 5G Review