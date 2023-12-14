realme India today launched its latest realme C Series smartphone in India, the realme C67 5G which is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone priced at ₹13,999 features a slim 7.89 mm IP54 dust and splash-resistant design, a 120 Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, a 50 MP AI camera, and a fast 33W charging. Here’s more about the smartphone in our realme C67 5G review.

realme C67 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 680 nits peak brightness, 7.89 mm slim, 190 grams

Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A76 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +6 GB extended RAM

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 1080p@30fps video recording, LED flash

Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.05

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging

Colors: Sunny Oasis, Dark Purple

Price: ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), 14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

Availability: 16th December 2023 at 12 PM (early access sale), 20th December 2023 (regular sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores

Offers: ₹1,000 discount and ₹500 bank offer, early access discount of up to ₹2,000

Design, Display, & Build Quality

When it comes to design, the realme C67 5G boasts a gradient light effect on the back. The smartphone has a Sunny Oasis Design inspired by the radiant glow of an oasis, shining with life as it meets the sun’s rays. It uses an advanced gradient coating process – the Green color of the phone’s back panel has greater clarity and transparency, bringing a three-dimensional light effect that comes to life under the light according to the brand.

The smartphone comes in two color variants – Sunny Oasis, and Dark Purple and offers a slim form factor with flat-style edges ensuring a comfortable grip and easy portability. It weighs about 190 grams, is 7.89 mm slim, and flaunts its IP54 dust and splash-resistant design.

Moving to its display, the realme C67 5G sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 680 nits. The display, although not AMOLED, offers smooth visuals and vibrant colors.

On the rear side, you can see the camera module with two eyes, one housing the 50 MP AI main camera and the second with a 2 MP depth camera aided by an LED flash. There’s an 8 MP punch-hole selfie camera on the front that doubles as the Mini Capsule optimization.

The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the right side of the power button alongside the volume keys just above. On the left side, you’ll find a dual SIM tray that supports 5G capabilities and a microSD card slot. The bottom side hosts a USB Type-C port, a loudspeaker, a microphone (with an additional one at the top), and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme C67 5G runs on the realme UI 4.0 which is based on the Android 13 operating system and comes with a security patch dated 5th November 2023. The realme UI 4.0 builds upon the native functionalities of Android 13 offering loads of features and personalized enhancements on top of stock features.

The interface has been seamlessly optimized for Android 13 and it’s much more improved compared to its predecessors. In our initial usage, the realme C67 5G impresses with its smooth UI performance, driven by the speedy 120 Hz refresh rate and realme UI 4.0’s performance optimizations. This combination delivers a noticeably smoother UI experience compared to competitors sporting standard 60 Hz or 90 Hz displays in the same segment.

The interface has realme’s own customizations, gestures, shortcuts, and other perks with extraordinary features like Mini Capsule. Some of the latest additions and perks, which we saw on the realme C67 5G, include Adaptive sleep, Smart notification hiding, Attenuated incoming call ringtones under the gaze, Real-time clock, Omoji 2.0, and Responsive layout 2.0. You also get a host of other features to customize the look and the interface as per your needs.

A standout feature of realme UI 4.0 is the Mini Capsule, a cool functionality displayed on the in-screen selfie camera area. This feature transforms the in-screen selfie camera into an elongated pill-shaped window, offering a quick glance at information such as step count, data usage, or SuperVOOC charging status – reminiscent of Apple’s Dynamic Island.

The realme C67 5G comes with a set of pre-installed apps, including Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, Josh, PhonePe, Moj, Public, Spotify, Agoda, LinkedIn, and more. Users have the flexibility to remove apps they don’t need.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme C67 5G equips the new 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC, marking the latest addition to the midrange Dimensity lineup. This is the same SoC that we saw on the narzo 60x 5G the performance will be identical on both smartphones. Interestingly, its sibling, the Dimensity 6020, shares a notable resemblance in terms of performance, having also made an appearance on the narzo 60 5G.

Digging more into the internals, the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ is a 6nm midrange SoC with 8x Cortex CPUs, including 2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors. The powerful ARM Cortex-A78 cores clock in at 2.2 GHz, while the efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores operate at 2.0 GHz.

Comparing it to its on-paper counterpart, the Dimensity 6020, reveals a shift from 7nm to 6nm on the Dimensity 6100+, maintaining the same clock speeds (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors at 2.2 GHz). Notably, the Dimensity 6100+ introduces an upgrade to its Bluetooth module, now at v5.2.

The SoC is accompanied by an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks, up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The realme C67 5G comes in two RAM variants i.e. 4 GB and 6 GB, with Dynamic RAM feature enabling up to +6 GB expansion (total 12 GB RAM). Additionally, storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

In terms of performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ slots in between the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. However, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is ahead in terms of performance when compared to the Dimensity 6100+, it features a higher clock speed (2.7 GHz), LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage compared to the 2.2 GHz cores with LPDDR4X + UFS 2.2 we see on the realme C67 5G.

When it comes to gaming, the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 proves to be a midrange GPU offering good performance. Expect smooth gameplay on medium to high graphics settings, although avid gamers aiming for the highest settings might want to opt for a high-performance GPU. The realme C67 5G delivers a fairly good blend of power and performance for users seeking a dynamic smartphone experience in this range.

Cameras

When it comes to photography, the realme C67 5G packs dual cameras on the rear side featuring a 50 MP AI primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the front side boasts an 8 MP selfie camera. While the smartphone leans heavily on its main 50 MP camera, it lacks additional options like wide-angle or macro lenses. Nevertheless, users can explore an array of camera controls, including the innovative Dual-View Video mode, Film mode, and Street mode.

The camera app features a range of modes such as 50MP Mode, Video, Night Mode, Panoramic view, Pro, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, Dual-View Video, Film, Street, Night Mode (again), HDR, AI Scene Recognition, Filter, Slow Motion, Beauty Mode, Face Recognition, Filter (once more), and Bokeh Effect Control.

In terms of image quality, the realme C67 5G delivers satisfactory results for its price point, the 50 MP camera takes decent shots in the daylight. Users can capture videos in up to 1080p videos at 30 fps and record slow-motion 720p videos at 120 fps. To provide you with a visual insight into the camera’s performance, we’ve included some shots taken with the realme C67 5G below.

realme C67 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

When it comes to its battery, the realme C67 5G boasts a 5,000 mAh battery paired with a 33W fast charging. The battery proves itself with good results delivering up to 2 days of backup based on the usage patterns. In terms of charging, the realme C67 5G stands out with its 33W charging speed, surpassing many smartphones within this price range that typically offer 18W charging. According to realme India, this 33W charging will take about 29 minutes to charge up to 50% which means you can expect the smartphone to charge fully 100% in less than an hour, making it a great choice for those who want better charging in the segment.

Verdict – realme C67 5G

The realme C67 5G has emerged as a budget-friendly 5G smartphone, priced at just ₹9,999. It offers a compelling package, combining 5G connectivity, decent performance driven by the Dimensity 6100+, a fairly good 50 MP camera, a sleek and lightweight design, and a host of realme UI 4.0 features. For users looking for a 5G smartphone within the ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 range, the realme C67 5G is a great choice. As a bonus, the launch offer includes up to ₹2,000 discount during its early access sale for a more attractive deal.

realme C67 5G – Where To Buy?

The realme C67 5G is priced at ₹13,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be available during its sale on 20th December 2023 and on Flipkart, realme.com/in, and offline stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 discount and ₹500 bank offer while the early access sale which is on 16th December 2023 at 12 PM will enable users up to ₹2,000 discount.