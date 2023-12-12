TECNO Mobile India recently launched its latest Spark Go Series budget smartphone – TECNO Spark Go 2024 in India with a price tag of ₹6,699 for its 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Highlights and features include dual speakers with DTS support for the first time in its segment, a 90 Hz display with Dynamic Port feature, and available in large 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

TECNO Spark Go 2024 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.56-inch HD+ display (1612 x 720 pixels resolution), 90 Hz refresh rate, Dynamic Port, 8.55 mm slim, 186 grams in weight

6.56-inch HD+ display (1612 x 720 pixels resolution), 90 Hz refresh rate, Dynamic Port, 8.55 mm slim, 186 grams in weight Software: HiOS 13.0, Android 13 operating system

HiOS 13.0, Android 13 operating system CPU: 12nm UniSoC Tiger T606 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6 GHz

12nm UniSoC Tiger T606 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6 GHz GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 3 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +3 GB extended | also available in 8 GB RAM model

3 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +3 GB extended | also available in 8 GB RAM model Storage: 64 GB internal storage, microSD card support | also available in 128 GB storage model

64 GB internal storage, microSD card support | also available in 128 GB storage model Main Camera: Dual Cameras (13 MP f/1.85 main + AI secondary camera), Dual LED flash

Dual Cameras (13 MP f/1.85 main + AI secondary camera), Dual LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP with Dual LED Flash

8 MP with Dual LED Flash Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

USB Type-C, Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4G LTE, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 10W standard charging

5,000 mAh battery, 10W standard charging Colors: Mystery White, Gravity Black

Mystery White, Gravity Black Price: ₹6,699 (Introductory Price), ₹7,499 (3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) – Regular Price

₹6,699 (Introductory Price), ₹7,499 (3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) – Regular Price Availability: 7th December 2023 at 12 PM on Amazon.in

7th December 2023 at 12 PM on Amazon.in Offers: Available at ₹6,699 as a part of an introductory offer

One of the primary highlights of the smartphone that we have noticed is its large RAM and storage model i.e. 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage in this segment along with DTS stereo speakers, and a new feature called Dynamic Port which helps to track notifications, charging, and more at the punch-hole area. It’s also the first smartphone in its segment to feature dual speakers with DTS support along with its Dynamic Port feature.

The TECNO Spark Go 2024 is an entry-level smartphone flaunting its 6.56-inch Dot-in display with a resolution of HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience. The Dynamic Port will allow you to track notifications, charging status, as well as phone calls, and face unlock animation.

The TECNO Spark Go 2024 comes in two color variants – Mystery White, and Gravity Black, we have the Mystery White as you can see in the images below. The smartphone feels light and comfortable in the hands, it features a slim and flat design with rounded corners and comes in 8.55 mm thickness with 186 grams weight. It also comes with an Anti-oil side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking and it works quite fast.

The Dual Stereo Speakers equipped with DTS technology provide an immersive audio experience with up to 400% volume compared to a single speaker as per the brand, much more convenient for those who want louder volumes on the phone.

On the rear side, there are two cameras, the third module is the dual LED flash. TECNO smartphones usually tend to offer a front LED flash, we can see dual LED flash on the selfie camera as well. Cameras include a 13 MP rear camera with f/1.85 aperture and dual-LED flash along with an AI secondary camera while the front has an 8 MP selfie camera with Dual LED flash.

Moving to its sides, the bottom side has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers, microphone, and 3.5 mm audio jack whereas the second loudspeaker is at the top making dual stereo speakers. The left side has a triple slot SIM tray with dual 4G SIM slots and one dedicated microSD card slot whereas the right side has a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner and volume controls alongside.

Moving to its specs, the smartphone is powered by a 12nm UniSoC Tiger T606 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6 GHz laced at Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

There are two variants – the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage while the top variant has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, both can be expanded via a microSD card. The RAM on this variant (3 GB) can be extended up to 3 GB virtually making it a total 6 GB RAM on the device.

Early Verdict – TECNO Spark Go 2024

For the price of ₹6,699, the TECNO Spark Go 2024 has a lot to offer, it has a 8.55mm slim design, a smooth 90 Hz display, loud stereo speakers, dual LEDs on the front and rear cameras, as well as, extra perks like Dynamic Port feature that shows you notifications, charging status, and more. The price for the TECNO Spark Go 2024 starts at ₹7,499 for its 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, but as a part of its introductory offer, the smartphone is available at ₹6,699 on Amazon.in starting from 7th December 2023. The TECNO Spark Go 2024 can be a decent pick for starters and those on a tight budget.