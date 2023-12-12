POCO India is all set to launch its POCO C65 budget smartphone in India on 15th December. The POCO C65 will be the company’s latest smartphone in the affordable segment with the first in its class to feature 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage according to the teaser on Flipkart.

POCO India tweeted, “Shine BIG with the shimmering pastel design on the #POCOC65 ✨ #POCOIndia #TheBigDeal”. Another tweet confirming the launch on 15th December said, “Big on everything for those who dream bigger. #POCOC65 launching on 15th Dec 12 Noon. Stay tuned! #POCOIndia #POCOC65 #TheBigDeal”.

The smartphone will flaunt its Shimmering Paster Design with two color options – Pastel Blue and Matte Black. The teaser also reveals its display size i.e. 6.74-inch (17.12 cm) HD+ screen with 90 Hz refresh rate. This will also be the first POCO C Series smartphone to offer a 90 Hz refresh rate.

More details will be revealed during the launch including its price, variants, specs, features, and exciting offers. Stay tuned

Source