realme India just launched its newest realme C Series smartphone – the realme C67 5G in India and it’s the company’s latest 5G smartphone starting at a price of ₹13,999. The realme C67 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC, a 7.89 mm slim design, an IP54 dust and splash resistant rating, a 120 Hz screen, a 50 MP AI camera, and fast 33W charging.

The realme C67 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone in the midrange segment that boasts a Sunny Oasis Design inspired by the radiant glow of an oasis. realme says the smartphone has an advanced gradient coating process – the Green color on its back panel has greater clarity and transparency, bringing a three-dimensional light effect that comes to life under the light. It comes in two color variants – Sunny Oasis, and Dark Purple and offers an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating.

The realme C67 5G uses a 6.72-inch IPS with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 680 nits. Cameras include a dual setup on the rear side with a 50 MP AI camera and a secondary 2 MP depth camera aided by an LED flash. The front has an 8 MP punch-hole selfie camera which also couples with its Mini Capsule feature.

About the internals, the smartphone equips a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC with 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) clocked up to 2.2 GHz. The SoC is further paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with a Dynamic RAM feature up to +6 GB expansion and a microSD card for storage expansion.

On the battery and charging side, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. As per realme India, the battery can be charged up to 50% in 29 minutes. The realme C67 5G runs on the realme UI 4.0 based on the Android 13 operating system with added features like Mini Capsule that transforms the in-screen selfie camera to offer a glance at details like step count, data usage, or SuperVOOC charging status.

realme C67 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, 680 nits peak brightness, 7.89 mm slim, 190 grams

Software: realme UI 4.0, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core SoC up to 2.2 GHz CPU clock speed (2 + 6 ARM Cortex-A76 cores + ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +6 GB extended RAM

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 1080p@30fps video recording, LED flash

Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.05

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging

Colors: Sunny Oasis, Dark Purple

The realme C67 5G is priced at ₹13,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be available during its sale on 20th December 2023 and on Flipkart, realme.com/in, and offline stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 discount and ₹500 bank offer while the early access sale which is on 16th December 2023 at 12 PM will enable users up to ₹2,000 discount.

realme C67 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹13,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

Availability: 16th December 2023 at 12 PM (early access sale), 20th December 2023 (regular sale) on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores

Offers: ₹1,000 discount and ₹500 bank offer, early access discount of up to ₹2,000

