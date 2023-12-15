POCO India launched its POCO C65 budget smartphone in India under the POCO C Series today and it’s the company’s latest smartphone with the first in its class to feature 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The primary highlight is its massive 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage option in this segment for the first time. Other features include a 90 Hz display, 50 MP AI triple cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 18W charging support, and more.

The POCO C65 is a budget smartphone in the entry-level segment and flaunts its Shimmering Paster Design with two color options – Pastel Blue and Matte Black. It’s 8.09 mm slim and weighs about 192 grams. Cameras include a triple setup on the rear side with a 50 MP AI camera and two secondary cameras with 2 MP macro + AI lens while the front has an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the front side, the POCO C65 sports a 6.74-inch IPS with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it has Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 20:9 aspect ratio, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, TÜV Low Blue Light certification, and TÜV Flicker-Free certification.

For specs, POCO C65 equips a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC with 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A75 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) clocked up to 2.0 GHz. Furthermore, it’s paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core) GPU clocked at 1,000 MHz, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256 GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The RAM can be extended up to +8 GB and storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1 TB.

On the battery and charging side, the smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support while the device is bundled with a standard 10W charger. The POCO C65 runs on the MIUI 14 based on the Android 13 operating system with 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

POCO C65 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.74-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 8.09 mm slim, 192 grams

6.74-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 8.09 mm slim, 192 grams Software & Updates: MIUI 14, Android 13 operating system, 2 years OS upgrades, 3 years security updates

MIUI 14, Android 13 operating system, 2 years OS upgrades, 3 years security updates CPU: 6nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC up to 2.0 GHz CPU clock speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC up to 2.0 GHz CPU clock speed (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core, 1 GHz) Graphics

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 (2-core, 1 GHz) Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Turbo RAM

4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB Turbo RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage

128 GB OR 256 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP macro + AI lens), 1080p@30fps video recording, LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 primary + 2 MP macro + AI lens), 1080p@30fps video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: Single 8 MP, f/2.2

Single 8 MP, f/2.2 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 4G network, dual SIMs, VoLTE support

4G network, dual SIMs, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charging Colors: Pastel Blue, Matte Black

The POCO C65 is priced at ₹8,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, ₹9,499 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, ₹10,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart from 18th December 2023 at 12 PM. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 discount on ICICI bank cards.

POCO C65 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹8,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹9,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹8,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹9,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 18th December 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart

18th December 2023 at 12 PM on Flipkart Offers: ₹1,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards & EMI

₹1,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards & EMI Price (With Offers): ₹7,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹8,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹9,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

