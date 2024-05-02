POCO India has introduced a new POCO X6 5G variant in Skyline Blue color in India adding a third color option. The smartphone is already available in two colors – Mirror Black, and Snowstorm White, and now, Skyline Blue color.

More than two months ago, the company introduced a new variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage while it initially came with two models, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. The smartphone is priced at ₹21,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB version, ₹23,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model, and the top-end 12 GB + 512 GB model costs ₹24,999.

The POCO X6 5G is a midrange smartphone with a 1.5K 12-bit 120 Hz AMOLED display with up to 1,800 nits peak brightness protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Cameras include a 64 MP OIS main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle + 2 MP macro along with a 16 MP selfie shooter. It is equipped with a 5,100 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 with an assured upgrade to Xiaomi’s HyperOS, three major Android updates, and four years of security updates.

The POCO X6 5G is available on Flipkart with discounts of up to ₹1,000 on purchases made through select bank cards. Other offers include a 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank card, exchange offers with an additional ₹1,000 off, and no-cost EMI.