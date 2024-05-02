WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that could potentially revolutionize how users interact with their contacts. The feature named ‘Recently Online’ is designed to recommend contacts based on their recent activity within the app. WhatsApp’s Recently Online feature list is said to be identical to what we have seen on its Telegram counterpart.

The concept behind the Recently Online list is simple: it provides users with a curated list of contacts who have been active on WhatsApp recently. While it won’t disclose the exact time of activity or whether the contact is currently online, it aims to offer users an approximate understanding of who is likely to respond promptly to messages or calls.

According to insights from WABetaInfo, the feature was initially spotted in the WhatsApp Beta for iOS 24.8.10.70 update via the TestFlight app. Although not widely available to beta testers yet, the feature has also been detected in the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.24.9.14 build, indicating its imminent rollout across both platforms.

The Recently Online list is expected to appear on the new chat and call screens, where users typically select contacts to initiate conversations. Positioned below the primary menu options, this section will showcase contacts who have recently been active on the platform. However, the specific criteria defining ‘Recently Online’ remain undisclosed, leaving users curious about the exact time frame for inclusion in the list.

Importantly, the feature is designed with user privacy in mind. It won’t reveal contacts’ online status in real-time or disclose when they were last online. Furthermore, users who have chosen to hide their last seen status will not be included in the Recently Online list, ensuring their privacy preferences are respected.

While the feature is currently in the testing phase, the report claims that it is likely to be rolled out to users globally in the coming weeks.