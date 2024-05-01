motorola India is all set to launch its first earbuds in the country. The two earbuds named moto buds and moto buds+ will be launching in India on 9th May, the company has confirmed in a teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting its key features, design, and colors.

motorola India tweeted, “Presenting #MotoBuds+ that offer the #SoundOfPerfection, a true treat for your ears! Enrich your listening experience with Dual Dynamic Drivers & Hi-Res Audio. Launching on 9th May @flipkart, http://motorola.in and leading retail stores.”

Another tweet said, “Crafted with sleek & modern design, #MotoBuds+ brings you to the #SoundOfPerfection with Segment’s Only #SoundByBose for deep bass & crystal clear sound. Enjoy an unmatched audio experience on the go with expertly tuned EQ & ANC”

Presenting #MotoBuds+ that offer the #SoundOfPerfection, a true treat for your ears! Enrich your listening experience with Dual Dynamic Drivers & Hi-Res Audio. Launching on 9th May @flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 1, 2024

Let the groove flow through you as the music kicks in, powered by Bose. Experience dynamic range and detailing like never before as you enjoy the #SoundOfYouth with #MotoBuds. Launching on 9th May @flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/kDjV3An0lb — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 1, 2024

Crafted with sleek & modern design, #MotoBuds+ brings you to the #SoundOfPerfection with Segment's Only #SoundByBose for deep bass & crystal clear sound. Enjoy an unmatched audio experience on the go with expertly tuned EQ & ANC

Launching 9 May @flipkart & https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 30, 2024

The moto buds and buds+ were introduced in the global markets alongside the launch of the moto edge 50 series smartphones. The moto buds+ will come in Forest Gray and Beach Sand colors while the moto buds will come in the Pantone-curated Starlight Blue, Glacial Blue, Coral Peach, and Kiwi Green colors according to the global variants.

The moto buds+ will be the segment’s only earbuds to feature Sound By Bose for deep bass and crystal clear sound as per the company. The earbuds will also equip dual dynamic drivers with 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), triple mics, and Hi-Res Audio support. The moto buds+ will come with 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter dual dynamic drivers while the moto buds will come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers.

The moto buds+ will last up to 38 hours with 8 hours of battery for each earbud, and 3 hours of battery in 10 minutes of quick charging along with wireless charging, while the moto buds will provide 9 hours of battery for each earbud with support for fast charging.

Both earbuds will be sold on Flipkart and motorola.in, and will also be available in leading retail stores. More details on the moto buds and moto buds+ including its price will be available once they are launched on 9th May, i.e. next Thursday.

Know More About moto buds & moto buds+ on Flipkart