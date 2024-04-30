OPPO India has announced the launch of the imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 in the country aimed to inspire creativity and celebrate excellence in mobile photography. The imagine IF Photography Awards were first introduced globally in 2023 which received over 700,000 entries from 51 countries and now, this marks the second year for the initiative and its debut in India.

The initiative is in collaboration with renowned Director & Screenwriter SS Rajamouli as its Indian ambassador. Commenting on the event, SS Rajamouli, Filmmaker, and imagine IF Ambassador said, “As an artist, I’ve always believed in pushing the boundaries of creativity and inspiring others to do the same. The OPPO imagine IF India Photography Awards 2024 represents a bold step towards celebrating innovation and imagination in mobile photography. Let’s capture the extraordinary, let’s imagine the impossible, and let’s create a legacy of inspiration for generations to come.”

Sushant Vashistha, Head of Digital Marketing, OPPO India, said, “OPPO India is proud to bring the Imagine IF Photography Awards to the country, providing a platform to showcase the incredible talent of Indian photographers. As the sole smartphone brand featured in Paris Photo 2023, OPPO showcased a collection of outstanding images, including those by renowned photographers and winning entries from the 2023 OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards. This year, we can’t wait to see some incredible photographs from India being showcased on the global stage.”

The competition, which is open to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age, features nine entry categories, including Landscape, Portrait, Colours, Unfading Moment, Fashion, Snapshot, Light, Travel, and Collection. A panel of expert photographers, including Celebrity Wedding and Portrait photographer Joseph Radhik, Wildlife photographer Arzoo Khurana, and Fashion photographer Arjun Mark, among others will judge the entries.

Participants can submit their smartphone photographs for ‘Round 1’ until 15th June 2024 (Midnight IST). From these submissions, 50 winners will be announced in the last week of June, proceeding to Round 2. The final six winners will be unveiled on 25th July 2024.

The Gold winner will be awarded a cash prize of ₹5,00,000, while two Silver winners will receive ₹2,00,000 each, and three Bronze winners will win ₹1,00,000 each. All winners will have the opportunity to attend the Paris Show, receive the latest OPPO phone, and collaborate with OPPO India for photography-led projects.

The announcement of the awards coincided with the OPPO Ambassador Conclave in Mumbai, where the OPPO Find X7 Ultra, the world’s first quad main camera with HyperTone Image Engine, was unveiled. Esteemed industry leaders, influencers, and OPPO Ambassadors engaged in discussions on the evolution of smartphone photography, AI advancements, and the rise of content creators. Among the distinguished speakers were Rajeev Masand, COO, Dharma Cornerstone; Anubhav Sinha, Director; Sudeep Chatterjee, DOP; Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD Media India; and Raj Kamble, COO, Famous.

