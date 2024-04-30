OnePlus India unveils its limited-edition Shot on OnePlus photography Book titled ‘The Red Perspective’. The book pays tribute to the creative achievements of its community in Shot On OnePlus photography. The initiative, dubbed ‘The Red Perspective’ celebrates the passion for photography and creative aspirations of the OnePlus community and Red Cable Club (RCC) enthusiasts, showcasing the remarkable camera capabilities of OnePlus devices and highlighting the unique perspectives captured by its users.

From mesmerizing macrophotography to captivating black and white shots, and from breathtaking wildlife captures to inspiring travel and lifestyle imagery, the book encapsulates a diverse range of themes and narratives. Structured into sections like “Life Through Your Lens,” “Red Cable Curation,” and “OnePlus X Creators,” the limited-edition Red Perspective book presents over 90 stunning photos contributed by Red Cable Club, community members, OnePlus creators, and notable wildlife photographers Varun Aditya and Arzoo Khurana.

At the core of ‘The Red Perspective’ lies OnePlus’ Shot on OnePlus (SOOP) campaign, which has long been revered for showcasing the exceptional camera capabilities of OnePlus devices. From the OnePlus 5’s debut in 2017 to the latest flagship devices and including their collaboration with Hasselblad, the book traces the evolution of OnePlus cameras through a captivating visual journey.

“The Red Perspective” will soon be available for viewing at select OnePlus Retail stores, offering enthusiasts an immersive experience with this exceptional collection of photographic masterpieces. To mark its launch, an exclusive event was held in Bangalore on 27th April 2024, providing community members with an exclusive preview of the book and an opportunity to immerse themselves in its captivating imagery.

Addressing the Red Perspective launch, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing, OnePlus India, shared, “We are thrilled to introduce our first-ever limited-edition Shot on OnePlus Book, ‘The Red Perspective’. The idea behind this unique Shot On OnePlus initiative is to encourage the creative ambitions of our talented OnePlus community and bring their perspectives and creative efforts to life through the power of OnePlus’ unparalleled camera capabilities.”

“Our user-driven approach, fueled by constant feedback, ensures that our products resonate with our community’s desires and aspirations. This book is a tribute to their creative aspirations and our shared journey of pushing boundaries together.”, she adds.

Varun Aditya, the renowned wildlife photographer, expressed his excitement and said, “I am delighted to be a part of the imminent launch of ‘The Red Perspective’ and witness the community’s excitement towards these curated visuals. The OnePlus device impeccably aligns with my professional vision as a photographer. Each image encapsulates a narrative, effortlessly guiding viewers into the essence of the moment and evoking emotive responses.”

In addition, the RCC community member, Ganeshkumar, shared “I have been a RCC member for 10 years and have seen the commitment of OnePlus to its community. The Red Perspective is another great example of how the brand engages with its community, giving us a platform to showcase our passion and skills driven by OnePlus’s technology.”