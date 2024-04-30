Xiaomi celebrates its 10th anniversary in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition, a special edition smartphone marking the milestone. This release is part of Xiaomi India’s collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Additionally, Xiaomi announces the remarkable achievement of selling 15 million units of the Redmi Note 13 series worldwide.

Earlier this year, Redmi India introduced its Redmi Note 13 series smartphones including the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, and today the company has launched its special edition Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition in India at ₹34,999 (combined with offers) for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The company also recently introduced the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Xiaomi Fan Festival Special Edition.

Redmi India on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted, “Introducing the #WorldChampionsEdition of #RedmiNote13 Pro+ 5G in collaboration with Argentine Football Association. Get ready for victory and own the field with the ultimate SuperNote for champions! Launch Price ₹34,999* http://bit.ly/_WorldChampionsEdition_ @AFA_IND @AFASeleccionEN @afa.”

Introducing the #WorldChampionsEdition of #RedmiNote13 Pro+ 5G in collaboration with Argentine Football Association. Get ready for victory and own the field with the ultimate SuperNote for champions! Launch Price ₹34,999*https://t.co/Roqy3QjY5b@AFA_IND @AFASeleccionEN @afa pic.twitter.com/z1Fc4QScnz — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 30, 2024

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition sports a sleek Blue color scheme, with matching elements such as the frame, stripes, and logos adorning the back. Adding to its elegance is a golden ring encircling the cameras, adding a touch of luxury to its design. The smartphone arrives with a unified matching theme, custom icons, lock screen, and wallpaper that perfectly complements its aesthetic. As for its specifications, they remain identical to the original Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

The front of the box features the images of the three top Argentine players, accompanied by the text “Campeon Mundial,” signifying World Champion, along with the years they secured their victories – 1978, 1986, and 2022. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition text is intricately engraved onto the box, alongside three stars representing the number of World Cups they have triumphed in.

Upon opening the box, users will find a football turf inside. The charger proudly displays the AFA logo and its corresponding colors, while the cable is in Blue. Even the SIM ejector bears the distinctive AFA logo. Additionally, the package includes a special card featuring the list of players who participated in the World Cup, printed on the back.

Highlights and features include a 120 Hz curved AMOLED 12-bit 1.5K display, IP68 dust and water-resistant design, triple cameras with 200 MP 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP3 OIS camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, 120W fast charging, and more.

The front side offers a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors) 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. Other display features include a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Cameras include a triple setup of 200 MP primary with Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, 1/1.4-inch sensor size, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle 120° FOV with Sony IMX355 sensor + 2 MP f/2.4 macro with Omnivsion OV02B10 sensor while the front side has a 16 MP selfie camera with Omnivision OV16A1Q sensor.

It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz paired with an ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, IR Blaster, USB Type-C, NFC, and dual SIM 5G connectivity.

The price for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition is ₹37,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant and will be available from 15th May 2024 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. Combined with offers, the smartphone will cost ₹34,999 after ₹3,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards or an exchange bonus of ₹3,000.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹37,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹37,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 15th May 2024 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and Xiaomi retail stores

15th May 2024 on Mi.com/in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and Xiaomi retail stores Offers: ₹3,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards or an exchange bonus of ₹3,000

Know More About Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition on mi.com/in