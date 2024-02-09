Redmi India recently introduced its Redmi Note 13 5G smartphone under the Redmi Note 13 Series highlighting its 7.6 mm super slim IP54 design, 108 MP camera with 3x in-sensor zoom, 120 Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 33W fast charging, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our review.

Design, Display, Build Quality

Unlike its higher-tier counterpart in the series, the Redmi Note 13 5G stands out with its super slim 7.6 mm design and boasts a luxurious-looking back that exhibits patterns. The Redmi Note 13 5G uses a flat-style design weighing 173.5 grams with IP54 ratings which means it’s dust and spalsh proof. The smartphone comes in three color options – Artic White, Prism Gold, and Stealth Black, we got the Artic White as you can see in the images.

The device also stands out with its stunning display, which measures 6.67 inches utilizing the AMOLED panel with a 10-bit color depth (1.07 Billion colors), a Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits brightness, and 93.3% screen-to-body ratio. Overall, the display offers high quality and a great viewing experience at this price.

As for the sides, connectivity, audio, and other features, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button on the right side alongside the volume controls. The left side uses a dual 5G SIM tray with microSD card support for up to 1 TB on the SIM2 slot. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers, and a microphone while the top has an IR Blaster, another microphone, and surprisingly a 3.5mm audio jack. Sadly, the phone has mono loudspeakers, you don’t get stereo speakers like you see on several smartphones nowadays.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The Redmi Note 13 5G comes equipped with MIUI 14 interface, built on the Android 13 operating system. The MIUI 14 offers users a seamless and feature-rich experience, you get all the Android 13’s native elements on top of unique enhancements by Xiaomi. The device currently ships with the 1st November 2023 security patch.

The MIUI 14 introduces several improvements, including refined design elements, enhanced background efficiency, faster processing speeds, and optimized battery performance. The interface is super smooth in our initial usage, thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate. You also have the option to adjust the refresh rate manually in the Display Settings, offering flexibility between performance and battery life.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 13 5G comes pre-installed with a selection of popular apps such as Amazon, Facebook, Spotify, and Netflix, alongside utilities like PhonePe, LinkedIn, and Snapchat in addition to the Google Apps and Mi apps. You can easily remove unwanted apps to keep the interface clutter-free.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The Redmi Note 13 5G equips a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core SoC laced with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 is an octa-core SoC consisting of 2x ARM Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked up to 2.4 GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 power efficient cores clocked up to 2.0 GHz.

The CPU performance is almost identical to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 counterpart and performs impressively. For this price, the performance is great and you can rely on it. With the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, the device promises fairly good performance in gaming scenarios.

Furthermore, it comes with up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone comes in either 6 GB RAM with +6 GB virtual RAM, 8 GB RAM with +8 GB virtual RAM, or 12 GB RAM with +8 GB virtual RAM. You can opt for 128 GB storage or 256 GB storage, the RAM type is LPDDR4x and the storage type is UFS 2.2.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 13 5G enters the race with its 108 MP primary shooter with an f/1.75 aperture and 3x in-sensor zoom coupled with an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera. The rear side is equipped with a triple camera setup while the front uses a 16 MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 13 5G doesn’t disappoint when it comes to image quality, we got one of the best results from its camera, and we liked the overall camera performance. You can say the 108 MP camera is among the top performers in this segment. However, you get up to 1080p at 30fps video recording and no 4K recording, and that sounds mediocre.

Here are the camera features you get in the Redmi Note 13 5G’s camera app – 108MP Mode, 3X In-Sensor Zoom, Film Filters, Ultrawide, Night Mode, AI Portrait Mode With Depth Control, Macro, Pro Mode, Document Scanner, Panorama, HDR, Google Lens for the rear side and AI Portrait Mode With Depth Control, Film Filters, Panorama, Timed Burst, HDR, Palm Shutter, Voice SHutter, Time-Lapse, Short Video for the front camera.

Redmi Note 13 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. With its 5,000 mAh battery, Dimensity 6080, and MIUI 14 optimizations, the smartphone can last up to 2 days or more depending on the usage. As per Xiaomi, the battery delivers 26.5 days of standby time, 138 hours of music playback, 19 hours of 1080p video playback, and 29 hours of VoLTE calls. For its charging, the device ships with a 33W charger that takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes to charge the phone fully 100%.

Verdict – Redmi Note 13 5G

The Redmi Note 13 5G is more than just a 5G smartphone, it offers a super sleek 7.6 mm bezel-less design, a stunning 120 Hz AMOLED display in its segment, exceptional performance (Dimensity 6080) with as much as 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and a great value for budget-conscious users. The Redmi Note 13 5G is available in multiple variants from 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option to as much as 12 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage options. You can also grab the smartphone with some ongoing offers as well.