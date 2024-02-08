Itel has launched its latest P55 series smartphones in the Indian market. The lineup includes the Itel P55 and P55+ models, both of which come packed with impressive features and specifications at an affordable price point. Key highlights include a 90 Hz display with Dynamic Bar, up to 45W fast charging, up to 8 GB RAM with +8 GB RAM expansion, a 50 MP AI camera, and more.

The Itel P55 series smartphones sport a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the Dynamic Bar feature allows users to conveniently check battery status, incoming calls, and unlocking status with ease. The P55+ model comes with a vegan leather finish design in a Royal Green color.

Under the hood, the devices are powered by the efficient Unisoc T606 SoC, the Itel P55 comes with 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage laced with either 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM with up to an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM while the P55 variant comes with 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage paired with 8 GB of RAM with 8 GB virtual RAM.

The Itel P55 series smartphones pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging on the P55 model and a blazing-fast 45W fast charging on the P55+ capable of charging up to 70% in just 30 minutes. Both smartphones boast a 50 MP rear camera accompanied by an AI lens while on the front, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India said, “Our power series of phones remains ever-popular with users opting for advanced processing capabilities and extended battery life on their smartphones. The introduction of the itel P55 and P55+ is a massive addition to our portfolio, underscoring our dedication to innovation, blending unparalleled features, sleek aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology, all wrapped in competitive price points. The introduction of the Android 14 Go OS is a worldwide first and will help users access multiple applications simultaneously. Our focus remains on bringing the best possible features to the masses of India, and the launch of the new Power series at such an unbelievable price point solidifies our position in the sub-10K market as brave innovators.”

The Itel P55 is available in Moonlit Black, Aurora Blue, and Brilliant Gold colors, priced at Rs₹7,499 for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹8,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Itel P55+ comes in Royal Green and Meteor Black colors, priced at ₹9,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. Both models will be available for purchase on Amazon.in starting from 13th February 2024 at 12 PM. Offers include a ₹500 bank discount on both the smartphones.

Itel P55 and Itel P55+ Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price (P55): ₹7,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹8,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹7,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹8,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Price (P55+): ₹9,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹9,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 13th February 2024 at 12 PM on Amazon.in

13th February 2024 at 12 PM on Amazon.in Offers: ₹500 off bank discount

Itel has also teased the upcoming launch of the Itel P55T, scheduled for the last week of February. The Itel P55T is touted as the world’s first smartphone to come with Android 14 Go Edition out-of-the-box and will feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery for extended usage.