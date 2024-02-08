ASUS has officially launched its latest Chromebook – ASUS Chromebook CM14 (CM1402C2MA) in India featuring a 14-inch Full HD touch display, Google ChromeOS, up to 15 hours of battery life, and is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 octa-core SoC.

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 (CM1402C2MA) is the company’s latest Chromebook in the country sporting a US MIL-STD 810H military-grade design along with a 14-inch LED Backlit anti-glare touch display with Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and 220 nits brightness. The notebook comes in a single Gray color option.

The Chromebook is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Kompanio 520 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz. The SoC includes eight cores – 2x ARM Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked up to 2 GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 power efficient cores clocked up to 2 GHz. It is further laced with ARM Mali G52 MC2 2EE GPU for gaming and comes in 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage option.

The notebook features a full-sized 1.5mm spill-resistant keyboard for a comfortable typing experience, a built-in 720p HD camera with a privacy shutter, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.3, microSD card reader, alongwith USB Type-A and Type-C ports. The notebook comes with a 42Wh 2S1P 2-cell Li-ion battery that lasts up to 15 hours and runs on the Google ChromeOS.

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 (CM1402C2MA) comes in a lone variant, i.e., Kompanio 520 with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, priced at ₹26,990. The Chromebook CM14 is available for purchase on Amazon.in.

Commenting on the launch, Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “I am delighted to introduce the ASUS Chromebook CM14 Series, a game-changer in the world of productivity and digital excellence. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours, this Chromebook is a perfect companion for the user’s all-day productivity. Seamlessly integrating with Google’s extensive app library for work and play, the CM14 offers a seamless and efficient user experience. Beyond cutting-edge features, this new Chromebook is designed for durability, meeting stringent MIL-STD 810H US military tests, ensuring resilience for every journey. Embracing sustainability with recycled materials, the CM14 reflects our commitment to an eco-friendly future.”

ASUS Chromebook CM14 (CM1402C2MA) Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹26,990

₹26,990 Availability: Amazon.in

Amazon.in Offers: TBD

