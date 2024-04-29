Nothing Phone (2a), launched earlier this month, is now available in an India-exclusive Blue color edition. The smartphone is already available in two colors – Black, and White, and now a third Blue color option is added specifically for India. Aside from its new color addition, the design, specifications, and features, remain the same.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Blue edition will be priced at ₹19,999 as a one-day offer and will be available from 2nd May 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com. There will be a ‘Zero Hour’ live sale that allows users a chance to win CMF audio products. The regular price for the Nothing Phone (2a) is ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹25,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹27,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

The features and highlights of the Nothing Phone (2a) include MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro clocked up to 2.8 GHz, Glyph LED back design, 120 Hz flexible AMOLED screen, dual 50 MP OIS main + 50 MP ultra-wide cameras, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, and more.

For this design, the Nothing Phone (2a) has an LED light back design which is inspired by Massimo Vignelli’s New York subway map. The front side sports a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,084 pixels), 30 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and an IP54 splash-resistant rating.

It comes with a dual camera setup of 50 MP f/1.88 primary with 1/1.56 sensor size and OIS support and a secondary 50 MP f/2.2 114° ultra-wide while the front has a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera. The camera supports 4k video recording and Action Mode, and users can set the Glyph Interface to full brightness and illuminate close-up subjects with a gentle light.

Nothing Phone (2a) Specifications, Features, & Price In India

Display & Design: 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) flexible AMOLED, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,084 pixels), 30 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 1,300 nits peak brightness, LED light back design, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP54 splash resistant, 8.55 mm slim, 190 grams

Software: Nothing OS 2.5, Android 14, Glyph Interface (LEDs)

CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz

GPU: ARM Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics

Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88, 1/1.56 OIS main + 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 114°), 4k video recording, Action Mode, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4

Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers

Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging

Colors: White, Black

Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹25,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹27,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

Availability: 29th April 2024 (Blue Edition), 12th March 2024 (White, Black) on Flipkart.com

Offers: ₹19,999 with all offers – up to ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, ₹2,000 off on exchange, up to ₹1,000 on SuperCoins, no-cost EMI of up to 9 months, ₹500 off using One SuperCoin, get CMF Buds (Pro) at ₹1,999 and CMF GaN Charger at ₹1,999 as part of a bundle offer

