Alongside the elder sibling vivo T3 5G, vivo India also introduced its tone-down sibling – the vivo T3x 5G which is the brand’s newest mid-range smartphone under the vivo T3 Series and successor to last year’s vivo T2x 5G. The key features and highlights of the smartphone include a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC for the first time in the segment, a 120 Hz display with 1,000 nits peak brightness, a large 6,000 mAh battery in a 7.99 mm slim IP64 design, fast 44W FlashCharge, 50 MP dual cameras, FunTouch OS 14, and more. Here’s our hands-on and first look, first impressions of the vivo T3x 5G.

vivo T3x 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, IP64 dust and water-resistant, 7.99mm slim, 199 grams weight

6.72-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, IP64 dust and water-resistant, 7.99mm slim, 199 grams weight Software: Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Android 14, FunTouch OS 14 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 710 Graphics

Adreno 710 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature

4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 4k video recording (30 fps) for 8 GB RAM version, LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), 4k video recording (30 fps) for 8 GB RAM version, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.05

8 MP f/2.05 Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh, 44W FlashCharge fast charging

6,000 mAh, 44W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green

Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green Price: ₹13,499 (4 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹16,499 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage)

₹13,499 (4 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹16,499 (6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage) Availability: 24th April 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels

24th April 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels Offers: Up to ₹1,500 discount with HDFC, and SBI cards

The vivo T3x 5G is a mid-range smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC. The vivo T3x 5G is said to be the fastest smartphone in the segment with its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with an AnTuTu score of 5,60,000+ points. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, clocked up to 2.2 GHz, is slightly faster than the counterpart MediaTek Dimensity 7050 in terms of overall performance. With that said, the vivo T3x 5G has an edge over several smartphones when it comes to performance and speed.

Moving to its design, we can see the back flaunts patterns in the sunlight, the 2.5D flat frame with minimal camera bump gives an overall aesthetic and premium look. The back also has a camera module reminiscent of a luxury watch, IP64 dust and water-resistant rating, and comes in two color variants – Crimson Bliss, and Celestial Green. In addition, it is also the segment’s slimmest 5G smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery in a 7.99 mm slim design.

The front side sports a 6.72-inch IPS display with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. The rear side equips a dual camera setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 portrait camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth with 4k video recording (8 GB model) and Super Night Mode capabilities. The front side has an 8 MP f/2.05 selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

For the sides, connectivity, and audio, you get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and volume controls just above while the left side offers a dual 5G SIM tray (hybrid) with microSD card slot up to 1 TB. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, stereo loudspeakers (one at the earpiece) with up to 300% volume, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC further paired with Adreno 710 Graphics, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with up to +8 GB extended RAM feature, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. You can choose from 4 GB RAM, 6 GB RAM, and 8 GB RAM models with the same 128 GB storage. The smartphone runs on FunTouchOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system.

The vivo T3x 5G comes with a large 6,000 mAh battery making it ahead of the competition and promising a long-lasting battery while it supports a 44W FlashCharge fast charging. The vivo T3x 5G is currently the only smartphone in the segment with a 6,000 mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging. As per vivo India, the smartphone can deliver 68.80 hours of online music playback (earphones), 23.33 hours of YouTube video playback, 9.32 hours of PUBG gaming, and 18.55 hours of Instagram short video playback.

Early Verdict – vivo T3x 5G

At the price of ₹13,499, the vivo T3x 5G offers a compressive package including the fast Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, long-lasting battery (6,000 mAh) with 45W fast charging support, a 120 Hz bright screen, IP64 dust and water-resistant design, stereo speakers, and FunTouch OS 14 perks. The vivo T3x 5G starts at a price of ₹13,499 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹16,499 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and is available on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels with up to ₹1,500 bank discount as a part of launch offer. More details will be shared soon including the camera samples, performance, gaming, and more in our in-depth vivo T3x 5G review. Stay tuned.

Get vivo T3x 5G on Flipkart