Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature named ‘Events and Replies’ designed to streamline group interactions and enhance community engagement. The ‘Events and Replies’ feature aims to simplify event organization and improve communication within Announcement Groups. WhatsApp has already introduced several features this year and also working on new ones to roll out soon.

Events in Communities

The Events feature enables users to plan events directly within WhatsApp groups. Whether it’s a virtual meeting or a real-life event like a birthday celebration, group members can now create events and RSVP, simplifying the process of planning and attendance management.

Event details, including date, time, and description, are accessible on the group’s information page, ensuring all members stay informed. Additionally, automatic notifications are sent to attendees as the event date approaches, ensuring timely reminders for participants.

Replies in Announcement Groups

WhatsApp is introducing Replies in Announcement Groups, users can now engage more effectively with important updates shared by group admins. This feature allows members to respond directly to announcements, enabling interactive discussions and providing valuable feedback. Replies are grouped together and minimized to provide better context within the group chat, while notifications are muted for all members to maintain a seamless messaging experience.

Initially, Events will be rolled out to groups belonging to a Community, gradually expanding to all WhatsApp groups in the coming months. Meta says they plan to continue introducing new features to Communities and groups, aiming to provide users with more tools for organizing their lives on WhatsApp.

