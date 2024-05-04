Meta-owned Instagram launches four new Stickers for Stories providing users with new ways to engage with their audience and express themselves creatively. The latest additions to Instagram’s sticker collection offer a diverse range of features designed to enhance Stories and foster deeper connections among users.

Here’s a closer look at the four new stickers introduced by Instagram

Add Your Music

This sticker combines the versatility of user-generated content with the popular trend of music sharing. Users can now share their favorite songs to set the mood or introduce followers to new tracks. Followers can then add their own music selections, creating a dynamic playlist of tunes that resonate with the community.

Tap the sticker icon.

Tap the ‘Add your music’ icon.

Once you have selected it, tap ‘+ / Add Music’ to choose a song from Instagram’s music library.

After posting your Story, your friends can add the song they are listening to using the ‘Insert Your Content’ button.

Frames

Frames stickers allow users to transform their photos into nostalgic instant prints. By adding a frame to their photos, users can evoke a sense of nostalgia or highlight special moments shared with friends. Followers can interact with framed photos by shaking their mobile device to reveal the image or tapping a button for a delightful surprise.

When creating a Story, tap the sticker icon.

Tap on ‘Frames stickers’.

This will open your photo gallery, where you can select a photo to frame.

After selecting a photo, you can add a caption if you want. This will automatically add the date and time stamp when the photo was taken.

After you post your Story, your friends and followers can shake their mobile to make the photo develop in the frame or tap the ‘Shake phone to view’ button.

Secret

With the Secret sticker, users can share hidden stories that are only accessible to those who send a direct message. This feature adds an element of intrigue and exclusivity, allowing users to share personal or exclusive content with select followers. The obscured story can only be revealed through a direct message, adding an interactive twist to storytelling on Instagram.

When creating a Story, tap the sticker icon.

Tap on the ‘Secret’ icon.

After selecting a secret sticker, you’ll be asked to type a suggestion to help them explain what might be in the obscured story.

You can tap the ‘Preview’ icon in the bottom left corner to see how your story will appear to your friends.

After you post a story, your friends can only see the content of your story by DMing you. You don’t have to approve every DM for your Story to appear.

Cut Out

Cut Out stickers enable users to transform ordinary moments into extraordinary visuals. Users can select part of any video or photo from their camera roll and turn it into a sticker for their Stories or Reels. These cutout stickers offer a fun and creative way to personalize content and make it stand out in the feed.

To create stickers from your Camera Roll.

Tap the sticker icon at the top.

Tap on the scissor icon that represents a cutout.

Select a photo or video from your gallery in which the subject is clearly visible.

The sticker will be generated automatically. If you don’t like it, you can manually select the object of your choice for the sticker. Note: You can only select one object.

Tap the “Use sticker” button to add the sticker to your Reels or Story.

To create stickers from photos on Instagram