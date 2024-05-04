vivo India has launched its newest vivo Y18 Series budget smartphones in India – the vivo Y18 ad vivo Y18e, both priced under ₹10,000. The key features and highlights of the smartphones include a 90 Hz display, IP54 dust and water-resistant design, 50 primary camera (vivo Y18), 13 MP primary camera (vivo Y18e), MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, 15W fast charging, FunTouch OS 14, and more.

The vivo V18 and V18e come with an IP54 dust and water-resistant design and are available in Space Black, and Gem Green color options. They both sport a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, and 840 nits peak brightness.

Both are powered by the same MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz and paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU (2-core, 1 GHz). Both pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and run on FunTouchOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system.

Furthermore, the vivo Y18e comes in single 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage while the vivo Y18 comes in two storage options – 64 GB storage and 128 GB storage with the same 4 GB RAM on both variants. Both smartphones offer an expandable storage of up to 1 TB via a microSD card.

Cameras include a dual setup on both models, you get a 50 MP f/1.8 primary camera on the vivo Y18 while a 13 MP primary camera on the vivo Y18e and the same secondary 0.08 MP f/3.0 on both. The selfie cameras include an 8 MP f/2.0 on vivo Y18 and a 5 MP f/2.2 on vivo Y18e.

The price for the vivo Y18e is ₹7,999 for its lone 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant while the vivo Y18 starts at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and ₹9,999 for its 4 GB and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphones are available on vivo India e-Store, as well as, other online and offline retail stores.

vivo Y18 and vivo Y18e Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (vivo Y18e): ₹7,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage)

₹7,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage) Price (vivo Y18): ₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage) Availability: vivo India e-Store, as well as, other online and offline retail stores

vivo India e-Store, as well as, other online and offline retail stores Offers: N/A

Know More About vivo Y18e on vivo.com/in

Know More About vivo Y18 on vivo.com/in