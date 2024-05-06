iQOO India is all set to launch its latest Z series smartphone – iQOO Z9x 5G which is scheduled on 16th May in India. The company has today confirmed the launch with a teaser on X (formerly Twitter). iQOO India tweeted, “Get ready to conquer your day, fully loaded. The all-new #iQOOZ9x is coming soon. Stay tuned for more! Know More- http://amzn.to/3UuCqfX #iQOO #iQOOZ9x #FullDayFullyLoaded #ComingSoon 🚀.” The launch invite says “Full Day, Fully Loaded” highlighting the upcoming smartphone’s huge 6,000 mAh battery.

The iQOO Z9x 5G will be their newest midrange smartphone featuring a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC with up to 12 GB RAM (+12 GB extended RAM) and 256 GB storage, 120 Hz Eye-Care display, a large 6,000 mAh battery, 44W FlashCharge, 50 MP AI anti-shake camera, IP64 water-resistant design with comprehensive cushioning structure, FunTouch OS 14, and more. The key features and specifications are expected to be identical to the recently launched vivo T3x 5G.

The iQOO Z9x 5G will be sold on Amazon.in, as well as, the iQOO India online store, and is expected to be priced under ₹15,000 (similar to the vivo T3x which is priced at ₹13,499). More details about the smartphone including its pricing and offers will be available once the smartphone is launched next week.

iQOO Z9x 5G Expected Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.72-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, IP64 dust and water-resistant, 7.99mm slim, 199 grams weight

Software: Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

GPU: Adreno 710 Graphics

Memory: Up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +12 GB extended RAM feature

Storage: Up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP OIS main + 2 MP depth), 4k video recording, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP

Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers

Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh, 44W FlashCharge fast charging

