ASUS, a global technology leader, has launched its latest notebooks in India – the ASUS ExpertBook B3 Series laptops focusing on performance, durability, and adaptability to enhance productivity and security. Highlights and features of the notebooks include a 14-inch (B3404CVA/CVF) and 16-inch (B3604CVF) NanoEdge display with up to an 85% screen-to-body ratio for larger workspace, powered by 13th-gen Intel Core processors for versatile performance.

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 series comes with a 180-degree-flip premium design certified with MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, offering flexibility and versatility for various usage scenarios. The notebooks feature an aluminum top and internal metal chassis, along with spill-resistant keyboards tested for up to 10 million keystrokes, and hinges tested for up to 30,000 open and close cycles.

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 Series notebooks offer enterprise-grade security features to safeguard sensitive data and ensure user privacy. With built-in fingerprint biometric security, Windows Hello facial recognition, smart-card authentication, a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, a Kensington lock slot, and a physical webcam cover that provides instant privacy when needed, users can rest assured that their data is protected against unauthorized access.

Users can opt for the IPS WQXGA Touchscreen with MPP2.0 stylus support or ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus for precise input and creativity. The B3604 model features a full-sized numeric keypad with numeric input along with a large trackpad for multi-finger gestures.

The notebooks are powered by up to 13th-gen Intel Core processors with an option to choose between ultra-efficient U-series processors or performance-driven P-series processors, and up to NVIDIA RTX 2050 dedicated graphics with support for up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and an expansion slot. Users can choose between battery capacities of either 50Wh or 63Wh, with fast-charging support via the bundled 65W or 90W USB-Type C charger.

These laptops have AI-powered noise cancellation technology and an optional Full-HD IR camera. Various ports are available including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a built-in smart card reader.

Speaking about the launch, Dinesh Sharma, Vice President of Commercial PC and Smartphone at ASUS India, said, “The ASUS ExpertBook B3 series has been intricately designed to cater to the diverse requirements of enterprises across various sectors, seamlessly enhancing productivity, reinforcing security, and facilitating smooth communication for users.

Business professionals in India will undoubtedly find value in its robust performance, exceptional durability, and prolonged battery life, alongside its highly adaptable features encompassing chassis design, screen dimensions, security, connectivity, and graphics.

With its military-grade durability and eco-conscious design, the ASUS ExpertBook B3 underscores our commitment to furnishing businesses with inventive solutions.”

ASUS ExpertBook B3 Series 14-inch (B3404CVA/CVF) 16-inch (B3604CVF) Specifications & Features

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 series is available starting from 7th May 2024 on the ASUS e-Shop, as well as, online and offline retailers with pricing to be announced later.

ASUS ExpertBook B3 Series Price In India & Availability