motorola India is set to launch the motorola edge 50 fusion in India soon, the company has confirmed the launch with a tweet today highlighting the smartphone having the best camera and design in the segment. motorola India tweeted, “And it’s here! Your time to #OwnTheSpotlight Presenting #MotorolaEdge50Fusion, with Segment’s Best 50MP Ultra Night Vision OIS Camera with Sony LYTIA 700C Sensor & 6.7″ 3D Curved display. Launching 16 May @flipkart, http://motorola.in & all leading retail stores.”

And it’s here! Your time to #OwnTheSpotlight

Presenting #MotorolaEdge50Fusion, with Segment’s Best 50MP Ultra Night Vision OIS Camera with Sony LYTIA 700C Sensor & 6.7" 3D Curved display. Launching 16 May @flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo & all leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 8, 2024

According to the Flipkart teaser, the motorola edge 50 fusion will sport a 6.7-inch 144 Hz 3D curved pOLED 10-bit display (1.07B colors) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and IP68 water-resistant design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging, along with in-display fingerprint scanner, 15 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6, and Hello UI based on Android 14 operating system.

Aside from these, the smartphone will feature a 50 MP Ultra Pixel Camera with Sony LYT-700C OIS LYTIA sensor which the company claims to be the segment’s best camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide + macro camera with 120-degree wide-angle shots, and 4x closer macro shots, 4K video recording at 30 fps, and 32 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone will come in two designs – PMMA Acrylic Glass or Vegan Leather Suede with Forest Blue (PMMA Finish), Marshmallow Blue (Vegan Leather Finish), and Hot Pink (Vegan Leather Suede) color options.

The motorola edge 50 fusion will be sold on Flipkart and motorola.in, and will also be available in leading retail stores. More details on the motorola edge 50 fusion including its price will be available once they are launched next week.

motorola is also launching its first earbuds in the country, the two earbuds named moto buds and moto buds+ will be launching in India on 9th May highlighting their key features, design, and colors.

Source (Flipkart Teaser)