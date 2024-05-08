Apple has introduced its new iPad Air (6th-gen) tablets in the global markets starting at ₹59,900 (in India) featuring 11-inch or 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple M2 chip, 8 GB RAM, up to 1 TB storage options, up to 10 hours battery life, landscape stereo speakers with Spatial Audio, iPadOS 17, TouchID, and more.

The new Apple iPad Air flaunts its 6.1 mm ultra-slim metallic unibody design and weighs about 462 grams (11-inch) and 617 grams (13-inch) available in new Blue and Purple finishes alongwith Starlight and Space Grey color options. Depending on the variants, the front side sports either an 11-inch (2,360 x 1640 pixels resolution) or 13-inch (2732 x 2048 pixels resolution) Retina True Tone display with P3 Color Gamut, and 500 nits brightness.

The iPads are powered by the Apple M2 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores along with a 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and running the latest iPadOS 17. Furthermore, they come in 8 GB RAM variants with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB storage options. The battery on the 11-inch model is 28.93 Whr rechargeable lithium-polymer and on the 13-inch model is 36.59 Whr rechargeable lithium-polymer with to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video (9 hours in 5G model).

Cameras include a single 12 MP f/1.8 rear camera with Smart HDR4 and a 12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle selfie camera with Centre Stage and Retina Flash with True Tone. Other features include dual microphones for calls, landscape stereo speakers with Spatial Audio, 5G connectivity (optional), Wi‑Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz simultaneous dual-band) 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GNSS, Thunderbolt 3 port (up to 40 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 40 Gbps), USB 3 (up to 10 Gbps), and Touch ID on the top.

The iPads are also compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro which brings a bunch of new features including a new sensor in the barrel that can sense a user’s squeeze. According to Apple, the 13-inch iPad Air model delivers better sound quality with double the bass than the previous generation.

Apple iPad Air (6th Gen) Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 11-inch (2,360 x 1640 pixels resolution) OR 13-inch (2732 x 2048 pixels resolution) Retina True Tone display, P3 Color Gamut, 500 nits brightness, 6.1 mm ultra-slim, 462 grams weight (11-inch) OR 617 grams weight (13-inch Wi-Fi)

CPU: Apple M2 chip (8-core 4P + 4E CPU, 16-cores Neural Engine)

Others: Dual microphones for calls, landscape stereo speakers with Spatial Audio, 5G connectivity (optional), Wi‑Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz simultaneous dual-band) 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GNSS, Thunderbolt 3 port (up to 40 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 40 Gbps), USB 3 (up to 10 Gbps), Touch ID

The price for the Apple iPad Air 6th Gen 11-inch (Wi-Fi) starts at ₹59,900 for 128 GB storage, ₹69,900 for 256 GB storage, ₹89,900 for 512 GB storage, and ₹1,09,900 for 1 TB storage. The price for the 11-inch 5G + Wi-Fi variant starts at ₹74,900 for 128 GB storage, ₹84,900 for 256 GB storage, ₹1,04,900 for 512 GB storage, and ₹1,24,900 for 1 TB storage.

The price for the Apple iPad Air 6th Gen 13-inch (Wi-Fi) starts at ₹79,900 for 128 GB storage, ₹89,900 for 256 GB storage, ₹1,09,900 for 512 GB storage, and ₹1,29,900 for 1 TB storage. The price for the 13-inch 5G + Wi-Fi variant starts at ₹94,900 for 128 GB storage, ₹1,04,900 for 256 GB storage, ₹1,24,900 for 512 GB storage, and ₹1,44,900 for 1 TB storage.

Aside from these, accessories include the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air which starts ₹29,900 (11-inch) and ₹33,900 (13-inch) while the Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air starts at ₹8,500 (11-inch) and ₹10,900 (13-inch). The new Apple iPad Air with M2 chip is available to order on apple.com/store, and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions, including India. The tablets will be available from 15th May 2024 on Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers.

Apple iPad Air (6th-Gen) Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (iPad Air 6th Gen 11-inch): ₹59,900 (128 GB storage, Wi-Fi), ₹69,900 (256 GB storage, Wi-Fi), ₹89,900 (512 GB storage, Wi-Fi), ₹1,09,900 (1 TB storage, Wi-Fi), ₹74,900 (128 GB storage, 5G + Wi-Fi), ₹84,900 (256 GB storage, 5G + Wi-Fi), ₹1,04,900 (512 GB storage, 5G + Wi-Fi), ₹1,24,900 (1 TB storage, 5G + Wi-Fi)

Get Apple iPad Air on Apple.com/in