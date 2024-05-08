Apple iPad (10th Gen), which was launched in 2022, now gets a price cut starting at ₹34,900 in India. Apple announced the new prices alongside the launch of its new iPad Air (6th-Gen) and iPad Pro at its ‘Let Loose’ event. The iPad (10th Gen), which was launched at ₹44,900 (base variant) and was available at ₹39,900 in retail markets, now gets a flat ₹5,000 price cut in India selling at the new price of ₹34,900. The same goes for all the other variants. While Apple sets a standard MRP for its iPads, third-party retailers may offer them at even lower rates in addition to the bank discounts and offers.

The new price for the iPad (10th-Gen) for the 64 GB Wi-Fi variant is ₹34,900, for the 256 GB Wi-Fi variant is ₹49,900, for the 64 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant is ₹49,900, and for the 256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant is ₹64,900. The old price for the same is ₹39,900 (64 GB + W-Fi), ₹54,900 (256 GB + W-Fi), ₹54,900 (64 GB + W-Fi + Cellular), ₹69,900 (256 GB + W-Fi + Cellular) respectively. The Apple iPad (10-Gen) is available at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers.

The features and highlights of the Apple iPad (10th-Gen) tablet include a 10.9-inch (27.69 cm) Liquid Retina display with True Tone colors and support for Apple Pencil, metallic unibody design, Apple A14 Bionic chip with up to 256 GB storage, 12 MP wide-angle camera with 4K video recording, 12 MP landscape ultra-wide selfie camera, Magic Keyboard Folio and comes in both, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models.

Apple has officially discontinued the iPad (9th Gen) released in 2021, however, it may still be available through third-party retailers. With this, Apple’s entire iPad lineup is now equipped with USB-C ports.

Apple iPad (10th-Gen) Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price (After Price Cut) : ₹34,900 (64 GB storage, Wi-Fi), ₹49,900 (256 GB storage, Wi-Fi), ₹49,900 (64 GB storage, Wi-Fi + Cellular), ₹64,900 (256 GB storage, Wi-Fi + Cellular),

₹34,900 (64 GB storage, Wi-Fi), ₹49,900 (256 GB storage, Wi-Fi), ₹49,900 (64 GB storage, Wi-Fi + Cellular), ₹64,900 (256 GB storage, Wi-Fi + Cellular), Availability: Apple Store locations, Apple Authorized Resellers

Apple Store locations, Apple Authorized Resellers Offers: ₹5,000 price cut on all models

Get Apple iPad (10th-Gen) on Apple.com/in