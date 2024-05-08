Alongside the iPad Air and iPad Pro new models, Apple has also introduced the Apple Pencil Pro at the iPad event to redefine the digital drawing experience. The Apple Pencil Pro is the latest Apple stylus for users to interact with their iPads offering a host of advanced features including the new squeeze gesture, haptic feedback, Find My app feature, and more.

Among the new features of the Apple Pencil Pro is its new squeeze gesture, which allows users to effortlessly switch between tools, line weights, and colors with a simple squeeze. This intuitive functionality is made possible by a newly integrated sensor in the pencil’s barrel, adding a new layer of convenience to the creative process. In addition to that, users can expect to receive tactile feedback through the haptic engine, confirming their actions when squeezing or double-tapping the pencil.

The Apple Pencil Pro also includes a gyroscope which enables users to roll the stylus for precise control over the orientation of pen and brush tools, mimicking the feel of traditional pen and paper. Furthermore, a hover functionality provides users with a preview of where the pencil will touch down on the display, enhancing precision and accuracy.

Building upon the success of previous models, the Apple Pencil Pro also offers double-tap functionality, allowing users to seamlessly switch between tools such as the pen and eraser. Additionally, Apple has integrated the Find My app feature, making it easier than ever for users to locate a misplaced pencil.

Weighing in at approximately 20 grams, the Apple Pencil Pro relies on Bluetooth for connectivity and magnetically attaches to the iPad for pairing and charging purposes. The stylus is compatible with select iPad models running iPadOS 17.5 or later, including the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4 chip), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4 chip), iPad Air 13-inch (M2 chip), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2 chip)

The price for the Apple Pencil Pro is ₹11,900 in India and $129 in the US and is available in Apple online and offline stores.

Apple Pencil Pro Price In India, Availability, & Offers

