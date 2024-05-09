Today, motorola India launched its first earbuds named moto buds and moto buds+ in the country after multiple teasers. The moto buds and buds+ were introduced last month in the global markets alongside the moto edge 50 series smartphones. The highlights and key features include Sound By Bose, 50dB ANC, dual drivers, wireless charging, up to 42 hours of battery life, and more.

The moto buds+, which is the flagship earbuds from the brand, are the segment’s only earbuds to feature Sound By Bose for deep bass and crystal clear sound as per the company. The earbuds also equip dual dynamic drivers with 46dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), triple mics, Hi-Res Audio support, Bluetooth 5.3, and Dolby Head Tracking that helps adjust audio based on head movements

The moto buds+ uses an 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter dual dynamic drivers while the moto buds, on the other hand, equips 12.4mm dynamic drivers with 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), triple mics, Hi-Res Audio support, and Bluetooth 5.3. Both have three preset modes of noise cancellation – Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation.

The moto buds+ will last up to 38 hours in total with 8 hours of battery for each earbud, and 3 hours of battery in 10 minutes of quick charging along with wireless charging, while the moto buds will provide up to 42 hours in total with 9 hours of battery for each earbud with support for fast charging.

The moto buds+ comes in Forest Gray and Beach Sand colors while the moto buds comes in the Pantone-curated Starlight Blue, Glacial Blue, and Coral Peach colors along with a water-repellent design.

The moto buds are priced at ₹4,999 while the moto buds+ are priced at ₹9,999 and will be sold on Flipkart, motorola.in, and in leading retail stores from 15th May 2024. The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards for moto buds+ and ₹1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards for moto buds.

moto buds & moto buds+ Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price (moto buds): ₹4,999

₹4,999 Price (moto buds+): ₹9,999

₹9,999 Availability: From 15th May 2024 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and in leading retail stores

From 15th May 2024 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and in leading retail stores Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards (moto buds+), ₹1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards (moto buds)

Know More About moto buds on motorola.in

Know More About moto buds+ on motorola.in