realme India has confirmed the launch of its upcoming realme GT 6T under the realme GT Series which made a comeback in India after 2 years. The major highlight of the smartphone in the teasers is its performance, the smartphone will be powered by flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC with an AnTuTu score of more than 1.5M points.

The realme GT 6T will also be the first smartphone to be equipped with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC in the country and will be a flagship-level performer. In addition, the smartphone will be a top charging performer with big battery and provide a peak gaming performance and top cooling solution with its larger VC for heat dissipation according to the company.

realme India tweeted, “Pick your performance partner to outshine in every swipe and snap! 💥The #realmeGT6T is the #TopPerformer with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset you need. Keep guessing the launch date in the comments and tag us 💥Know more: https://bit.ly/4bu223x.”

The company introduced the realme GT series back in 2021 with its first smartphone – the realme GT in the GT lineup. realme India tweeted, “The first ones are always 🫶 but be prepared to rediscover the force with the #TopPerformer. 🔥Drumrolls please. The GT series is coming back!” The brand also shared multiple teasers for its upcoming smartphone saying, “The future looks bright! Ending our two-year strategic timeout soon with GT🤯 Guess the launch date and await the much-anticipated comeback of the #TopPerformer.”

No other details are available officially, however, rumors suggest that the upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.78-inch LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Aside from this. 50 MP + 8 MP dual rear cameras, 32 MP selfie camera, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging. realme India will launch the realme GT 6T in India this May, stay tuned for more updates.

