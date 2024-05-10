Apple finds itself amid public scrutiny following the release of a recent iPad Pro commercial that has sparked widespread criticism from the creative community. The tech giant has issued an apology in response to the backlash generated by the advertisement, which depicted various creative tools being crushed by a machine.

The commercial initially intended to highlight the sleek design and powerful capabilities of the new iPad Pro (2024), faced immediate backlash upon its release. Viewers interpreted the imagery of creative tools being destroyed as a symbolic representation of technology overshadowing human creativity, leading to concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on creative professions.

As a result of the backlash, Apple made the decision not to air the commercial on television, as reported by AdAge. The company’s Vice President of marketing communications, Tor Myhren, expressed regret over the misinterpretation of the ad’s message and acknowledged that they had missed the mark with the video. Myhren reaffirmed Apple’s commitment to fostering creativity and apologized for any offense caused by the advertisement.

In an exclusive statement to AdAge, Tor Myhren, Apple’s VP of marketing communications, stated, “Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

The controversy surrounding the commercial marks a rare misstep for Apple, renowned for its iconic advertising campaigns, including the groundbreaking “1984” Super Bowl ad and the memorable “Think Different” campaign. The public apology underscores Apple’s dedication to maintaining its reputation for innovative and culturally impactful marketing initiatives.