vivo India debuts the Ultra series in its latest vivo T3 smartphone lineup by launching the vivo T3 Ultra which is the upper-model of the vivo T3 Pro 5G launched in August. Highlights and features include a 4,500 nits 1.5K 120 Hz 3D curved AMOLED display in an ultra-slim 7.58 mm matte glass design, 50 MP Sony IMX921 camera, 50 MP selfie camera, 80W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, 5,500 mAh battery, IP68 dust and water-resistant design, FunTouch OS 14, and more.

The vivo T3 Ultra flaunts its ultra-slim 7.58 mm matte-finished glass back design with IP68 dust and water-resistant rating and is among the slimmest smartphones in the 5,500 mAh battery category. It comes in Lunar Gray, and Frost Green colors. The front side sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and 4,500 nits peak brightness.

For cameras, the rear side has two 50 MP cameras, one using the Sony IMX921 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, 8 MP with ultra-wide-angle lens, and just below is the Aura light LED. The front side includes another 50 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and supports up to 4k video recording at 30 fps (4k at 60 fps for the rear camera).

The vivo T3 Ultra is powered by flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.35 GHz (1x ARM Cortex-X3 core + 3x ARM Cortex-A715 cores + 4x ARM Cortex-A510 cores) paired with ARM Immortalis-G715 MP11 (11-core) GPU. Moreover, it supports up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It comes equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 80W FlashCharge fast charging and runs on Android 14 based on FunTouch OS 14 with support for 2 generations of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, UBS Type-C, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G connectivity with dual SIM option.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Gandhi, Head, Online Business, vivo India stated, “We are pleased to introduce the new vivo T3 Ultra 5G in India. This smartphone marks the debut of our ‘Ultra’ series, designed to offer a balance of advanced performance, imaging capabilities, and durability. As the leading model in the T3 Series, the T3 Ultra 5G is crafted to meet the needs of today’s dynamic users, providing a combination of style and performance. With this launch, we aim to enhance the Series T and set a new benchmark for the mid-premium segment.”

vivo T3 Ultra Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1260 pixels, 452 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, SCHOTT Xensation α front glass, matte-finished glass back design, IP68 dust and water-resistant, 7.58 mm slim, 192 grams weight

6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1260 pixels, 452 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, SCHOTT Xensation α front glass, matte-finished glass back design, IP68 dust and water-resistant, 7.58 mm slim, 192 grams weight Software: Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Android 14, FunTouch OS 14 CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.35 GHz (1x Cortex-X3 + 3x Cortex-A715 + 4x Cortex-A510)

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.35 GHz (1x Cortex-X3 + 3x Cortex-A715 + 4x Cortex-A510) GPU: ARM Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 (11-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 (11-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, extended RAM feature

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (60 fps), LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (60 fps), LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/2.0, 4k video recording (30 fps)

50 MP f/2.0, 4k video recording (30 fps) Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh, 80W FlashCharge fast charging

5,500 mAh, 80W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Lunar Gray, Frost Green

The vivo T3 Ultra is priced at ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹35,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 17th September 2023 at 12 PM on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and all partner retail stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹3,000 instant discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards or a flat ₹3,000 exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

vivo T3 Ultra Price In India, Availability, & Offers