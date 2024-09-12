vivo India has introduced its Ultra series with the launch of the vivo T3 Ultra, the premium model in the latest vivo T3 lineup, following the release of the vivo T3 Pro 5G in August. The vivo T3 Ultra brings a set of impressive features, making it a standout in its class. Highlights include a stunning 1.5K 120 Hz 3D curved AMOLED display with 4,500 nits high brightness, an ultra-slim 7.58 mm glass design with a larger 5,500 mAh battery, a 50 MP Sony IMX921 sensor, and a 50 MP front-facing camera for top-notch selfies, a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC with 12 GB RAM, 80W fast charging, and IP68 dust and water-resistant rating. Here’s more about the smartphone in our vivo T3 Ultra review.

vivo T3 Ultra Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1260 pixels, 452 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, SCHOTT Xensation α front glass, matte-finished glass back design, IP68 dust and water-resistant, 7.58 mm slim, 192 grams weight

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The vivo T3 Ultra showcases its ultra-slim design, measuring just 7.58 mm with a sleek matte glass finish on the rear side adding to its premium feel. Available in two colors – Lunar Gray, and Frost White. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance with both sides covered in glass with the front protected by SCHOTT Xensation α cover glass.

On the front, the vivo T3 Ultra features a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (displaying 1.07 billion colors), and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The display delivers crisp visuals, vibrant colors, and impressive contrast, with plenty of customization options available through FunTouch OS 14.

The vivo T3 Ultra’s premium glass back, solid metallic frame, and curved-edge AMOLED display give it a distinct edge over many rivals in terms of overall design. This makes the vivo T3 Ultra one of the best-looking smartphones in its segment.

On the rear, the phone sports a large camera module, housing a 50 MP Sony IMX921 sensor (the one seen on its sibling vivo V40 Pro with Carl ZEISS optics). Additionally, it features a ring-shaped Aura Light LED for exceptional portrait photography. The in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and dual-SIM capability further enhance the device’s versatility.

The right side of the phone contains the power button and volume controls, while the left remains minimalistic. At the bottom, you’ll find the USB Type-C port, dual 5G SIM tray, stereo speakers, and a microphone. The top holds another microphone and a second speaker for stereo sound. It also supports Dolby Audio and Hi-Res audio certification ensuring high-quality sound.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo T3 Ultra runs on Android 14 with the FunTouch OS 14 interface, adding a suite of enhancements on top of the Android 14 base. This is similar to its low-end siblings in the vivo T3 Series (vivo T3 Pro 5G, vivo T3 5G, vivo T3x 5G, vivo T3 Lite 5G). The device promises software support with a minimum of two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates, ensuring users will receive updates through Android 15 and 16, along with security patches for up to three years. As of now, the phone is up to date with the 1st August 2024 Android security patch.

The FunTouch OS 14 brings significant improvements over previous versions, offering a faster and more optimized user experience. Combined with the phone’s powerful performance chip (Dimensity 9200+), the T3 Ultra delivers smooth and efficient day-to-day operations. The interface feels fluid and responsive, thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate, vibrant display, powerful chipset, and optimized software.

The interface is packed with customizations and enhancements that elevate the standard Android experience. The FunTouch OS 14 offers a wide range of customization and personalization options. In addition to the usual Android 14 features, FunTouch OS 14 offers additional customization options like the ability to tweak the lock screen, UI colors, dynamic effects, and the always-on display. Users can also enjoy features such as gesture controls, ultra game mode for a boosted gaming experience, privacy and security enhancements, and a camera suite packed with tools to enhance photography, and other built-in functionalities that make the phone versatile and user-friendly.

Despite the clean interface, the vivo T3 Ultra does come with a few pre-installed apps, such as Snapchat, Amazon, Truecaller, Myntra, LinkedIn, Facebook, PhonePe, Netflix, and vivo’s own apps. Fortunately, the app clutter is minimal compared to previous models, and most of these apps can be uninstalled if desired. However, users may still encounter app suggestions from Hot Apps and Hot Games on the home screen or App Drawer.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Under the hood, the vivo T3 Ultra is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, built on a 4nm process and clocked up to 3.35 GHz (1x Cortex-X3 core + 3x Cortex-A715 core + 4x Cortex-A510 core). The Dimensity 9200+ is a flagship chipset that delivers excellent performance for its class, matching the power of the vivo V40 Pro. Combined with the ARM Mali-G715 Immortallis MP11 (11-core) GPU, the vivo T3 Ultra handles gaming with ease, providing a smooth and lag-free experience even on higher settings.

The Dimensity 9200+ is a 4nm flagship octa-core SoC with 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration i.e. one high-performance ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.35 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 3.0 GHz, and four efficiency ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. This setup ensures robust performance, especially when handling demanding tasks.

In terms of performance, the Dimensity 9200+ outperforms chips like Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, and Dimensity 8300, and is at par with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 while sitting just below the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The vivo T3 Ultra comes in 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The storage type is UFS 3.1, and not UFS 4.0 which you may find in some high-end devices in a similar range. However, the overall performance is surprisingly fast than several smartphones in this price range.

For gaming, the ARM Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 is a fast 11-core GPU capable of running most games in high settings and handling most gaming sessions with ease providing a smooth and lag-free experience. To manage heat during intense gaming sessions, the T3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 4,023 sqmm Vapor Chamber Cooling system, effectively keeping the device cool.

Cameras

The vivo T3 Ultra boasts an impressive 50 MP camera setup, with a 50 MP camera on the rear and another 50 MP on the front. The rear side is equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support, complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the front, the vivo T3 Ultra sports a 50 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Both, the front and the rear cameras support 4K video recording (30 fps for front, and 60 fps for rear) along with a bunch of features, modes, and filters to enhance your photography experience.

The camera features and modes include Dual View, Live Photo, Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, Micro Movie, High Resolution, HDR, Pano, Ultra HD Document, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Supermoon, Astro, Pro, Snapshot, Food, etc for rear side and High Resolution, Dual View, Live Photo, Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, and Micro Movie for the front side.

Speaking about the camera performance and image quality, we were impressed by the camera’s output. The photos came out sharp, vibrant, and full of detail, easily standing out in its category. You get enhanced portrait shots with 2x zoom and Aura Light for stunning portrait photography. The front 50 MP camera is perfect for capturing incredibly detailed selfies. Below are some sample shots to showcase its performance.

vivo T3 Ultra Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The vivo T3 Ultra packs a larger battery than most smartphones we usually see (i.e. 5,000 mAh battery). The vivo T3 Ultra is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery paired with 80W FlashCharge fast charging technology. Using the 80W charger, you can juice up the battery from 0% to 50% in under 20 minutes, and a full 100% charge takes about 55 minutes. The phone offers a solid battery life combined with its efficient power management from Dimensity 9200+ and optimized FunTouch OS 14 interface, providing up to 1.5 to 2 days of usage on a single charge, depending on how you use it.

Verdict – vivo T3 Ultra Review

The vivo T3 Ultra stands out with its 7.58 mm ultra-slim curved design and premium glass finish, making it visually appealing and a rich feel. Also, the stunning curved AMOLED, which is extremely bright at 4,500 nits, offers exceptional clarity even in bright conditions. The vivo T3 Ultra is a top-notch performer with its flagship performing Dimenisty 9200+ chip paired with 12 GB RAM and fast 80W charging.

In addition, the camera performance is incredible from all the cameras delivering outstanding image quality for its segment, capturing sharp, vibrant, and detailed photos in various lighting conditions. Other features we liked are its IP68 water resistance rating for protection against dust and water, stereo speakers, larger 5,500 mAh battery, and perks from FunTouch OS 14.

Overall, the vivo T3 Ultra is a strong contender in its class offering a blend of premium design, high-end performance, and impressive camera quality. If you have a budget of over ₹30,000, the vivo T3 Ultra is a highly recommended option for those seeking a reliable and well-rounded smartphone with the most promising features.

vivo T3 Ultra – Where To Buy

The vivo T3 Ultra is priced at ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹33,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹35,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 17th September 2023 at 12 PM on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and all partner retail stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹3,000 instant discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards or a flat ₹3,000 exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

Get vivo T3 Ultra on Flipkart