Reliance Jio has introduced the JioPhone Prima 2, the latest addition to its lineup of affordable 4G feature phones. The JioPhone Prima 2 is priced at just ₹2,799 and is the successor to last year’s JioPhone Prima.

The JioPhone Prima 2 comes with a fresh curved design and a leather-like back finish for a more premium feel on a budget device. The feature phone supports 4G VoLTE and is powered by a Qualcomm SoC with a 2,000 mAh battery.

It runs on the KaiOS platform, providing users access to popular apps like YouTube, Facebook, and Google Voice Assistant. It also comes pre-installed with Jio’s own suite of entertainment apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn.

The major highlight of the phone is the support for UPI payments via JioPay, alongside the ability to scan QR codes. The phone also features a Sound Alert system for added convenience. It includes both a rear camera and a 0.3 MP VGA front camera, enabling JioChat and native video calling without the need for third-party apps.

JioPhone Prima 2 Specifications & Features

Display & Design : 2.4-inch QVGA curved display (320 x 240 pixels), curved design, leather-finish back

: 2.4-inch QVGA curved display (320 x 240 pixels), curved design, leather-finish back Software: KaiOS 2.5.3

KaiOS 2.5.3 CPU : Qualcomm SoC

: Qualcomm SoC Memory : 512 MB RAM

: 512 MB RAM Storage : 4 GB internal, up to 128 GB via microSD

: 4 GB internal, up to 128 GB via microSD Cameras : Rear camera + 0.3 MP VGA front camera

: Rear camera + 0.3 MP VGA front camera Battery : 2,000 mAh

: 2,000 mAh Cellular : 4G VoLTE

: 4G VoLTE Others: Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0, JioPay UPI, LED Torch, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, supports 23 languages

The JioPhone Prima 2 is available in an elegant Luxe Blue color priced at ₹2,799 and is currently available on Amazon.in. The feature phone is expected to be listed soon on JioMart, Reliance Digital, and other retailers.

