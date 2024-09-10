realme India is gearing up to launch its latest Android tablet – the realme Pad 2 Lite on 13th September alongside the realme P2 Pro 5G, its next smartphone in the realme P series. The company has confirmed the launch in an official teaser highlighting its 90 Hz 2K Eye Comfort Display, 8,300 mAh battery, Stereo Quad Speakers, realme UI 5.0, and more.

The realme Pad 2 Lite will sport a Full HD+ with 450 nits brightness along with a 90 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the tablet will be equipped with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with up to 16 GB Dynamic RAM (8 GB + 8 GB), 128 GB storage, and Quad Stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. The tablet will also pack an 8,300 mAh battery and run on the Android 14 operating system with realme UI 5.0 UI.

As per teasers, the realme Pad 2 Lite will come in Violet and Black color options. Other expected features include an 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, and 15W fast charging. More details will be available including its pricing and offers, once the tablet is launched this week on Friday. Stay tuned!

Alongside the realme Pad 2 Lite, the company is also bringing its new P Series smartphone in India – the realme P2 Pro which will be the successor to the realme P1 Pro 5G launched in April this year. Highlights and features include 80W fast charging touted as the fastest in its segment, in addition to the segment’s fastest Snapdragon chip (Snapdragon 7s Gen 2), and the segment’s brightest 2,000 nits display as per realme India. As the official launch date approaches, more details are expected to come in the coming days.

realme Pad 2 Lite Teaser (realme.com/in)

realme P2 Pro 5G Teaser (realme.com/in)