realme India launched its latest NARZO Series smartphone – realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G priced under ₹15,000 (with offers) highlighting the segment’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with as much as 26 GB of total RAM along with smooth 90 fps gaming price. Other highlights include an ultra-slim 7.6mm Motorsport-inspired design, 120 Hz OLED display, IP65 dust and water-resistant protection, 45W fast charging, a 50 MP AI camera, and more.

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G sports an ultra-slim 7.6mm Motorspeed-inspired design with IP65 dust and water-resistant rating available in three color variants – Turbo Yellow, Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple. The front side has a 6.67 AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness (HBM), and is protected with AG DT Star 2 Glass.

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G comes with TÜV SÜD lag-free mobile gaming certificate in addition to gaming features like 90 fps smooth frame rates in gaming and GT mode for high-performance gaming. The 90 fps gaming support is available for major titles including BGMI, Free Fire, MLBB, and COD with GT mode. Moreover, it comes with 6,050mm² Stainless Steel VC cooling for heat dissipation.

Under the hood, the realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 Graphics and offers up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. The NARZO 70 Turbo 5G runs on Android 14 with realme UI 5.0 out of the box with support for 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates.

Cameras on the realme 13+ 5G include a dual setup on the rear side with a 50 MP f/1.8 sensor + a 2 MP portrait camera while the front side has a 16 MP f/2.45 selfie shooter for selfie needs. Other features include RAM expansion technology up to +14 GB RAM, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity.

Display & Design: 6.67-inch OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits HBM brightness, IP65 dust and splash resistant, AG DT Star 2 Glass protection, Motorsport-Inspired design, 7.6 mm slim, 185 grams weight

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹20,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 16th September 2024 on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and offline stores. The launch offers include ₹2,000 coupon discount, realme Buds Air5 at ₹1,999, and realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo worth ₹999 on buying realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G.

