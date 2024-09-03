realme India has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G in India, the launch is scheduled for 9th September alongside the relame Buds N1 wireless earbuds. The company highlights the NARZO 70 Turbo 5G as the fastest in its segment, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC claiming the smartphone has achieved an impressive 750,000+ points on the AnTuTu benchmark.

realme narzo India posted on X, "Clear the path for the speedster! The #realmeNARZO70Turbo5G is almost here, powered by the fastest chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G, which leaves the competition in the dust! Get ready for the #TurboPerformance"

The teaser image showcases a dual-tone design in Yellow and Black in a sleek 7.6 mm design. The company has highlighted that the NARZO 70 Turbo will incorporate Turbo Technology, promising enhanced processing speeds and a smoother user experience. According to realme India, the new Turbo Technology is designed to deliver superior processing power and seamless performance, making the NARZO 70 Turbo 5G an ideal choice for users who seek both elegance and efficiency.

“The new Turbo Technology ensures enhanced processing speeds and a smooth user experience, making it a standout choice for those seeking both elegance and efficiency. Crafted for gaming excellence, the realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G brings a unique blend of sophisticated design and cutting-edge 5G performance to the NARZO series,” said the company.

The realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G will be sold on Amazon.in and realme.com. More details, including the full specifications and pricing, are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

realme NARZO 70 Turbo 5G Teaser (realme.com/in)