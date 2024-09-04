Airtel has successfully enhanced its network capacity in Rajasthan by deploying additional spectrum, aimed at improving data speeds and expanding coverage. The recent deployment includes an extra 5 MHz on the 1,800 MHz band and an additional 4 MHz on the 900 MHz band, significantly boosting the capabilities of its 4G and 5G networks.

The upgrade is set to provide Airtel users in key cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Alwar, Sikar, and Pali with a superior experience in both data and voice services. The improvements will not only enhance urban coverage but also extend better connectivity inside homes and buildings, addressing the needs of both urban and rural areas.

Airtel’s expanded network will also benefit those traveling along major highways and rail routes, as well as rural regions where the demand for connectivity continues to grow rapidly.

Commenting on the network performance enhancements, Marut Dilawari CEO, Bharti Airtel, Rajasthan, said, “Airtel’s commitment to superior network performance is unwavering. With the integration of this new spectrum, customers across the state can now enjoy enhanced call connectivity, faster data speeds and an overall improved performance. We remain committed to Rajasthan and will continue to invest in technologies that will help elevate service experience for our customers.”

In a recent spectrum auction, Bharti Airtel acquired 97 MHz in the 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 2,100 MHz frequency bands, at a cost of ₹6,857 crore. This acquisition allowed the company to re-acquire its expired spectrum holdings, expand its sub-GHz spectrum, and consolidate fragmented spectrum blocks into continuous bands, enhancing network efficiency.