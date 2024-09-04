Following the launch of the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G in June, OPPO India added another smartphone to its F27 Series – the OPPO F27 5G featuring a 120 Hz AMOLED display with an impressive 2,100 nits peak brightness and an ultra-slim 7.67mm design. It also comes with IP64 certification, AGC DT-Star2 glass protection, and an Armor body for added durability similar to its higher-end sibling OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G. Under the hood is the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC while the rear side is backed with a 50 MP Omnivision OV50D rear camera supported by a Halo Light LED for enhanced photography. In addition, there’s the 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, and is backed by AI features that enhance the overall user experience. Here’s our experience with the smartphone in our OPPO F27 5G review.

OPPO F27 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, AGC DT-Star2 glass protection, Halo Ring camera module, 7.67mm slim (Emerald Green), 7.76mm slim (Amber Orange), 187 grams weight

6.7-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, AGC DT-Star2 glass protection, Halo Ring camera module, 7.67mm slim (Emerald Green), 7.76mm slim (Amber Orange), 187 grams weight Software: ColorOS 14, Android 14 operating system

ColorOS 14, Android 14 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM, extended RAM feature

8 GB RAM LPDDR4X RAM, extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage Main Camera: Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.7 OV50D main + 2 MP f/2.2 OV02B1B portrait), Halo Ring Light, LED flash

Dual cameras (50 MP f/1.7 OV50D main + 2 MP f/2.2 OV02B1B portrait), Halo Ring Light, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX615

32 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX615 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C

In-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging

5,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging Colors: Emerald Green, Amber Orange

Emerald Green, Amber Orange Price: ₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹22,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 21st August 2024 on OPPO.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and mainline retail outlets

21st August 2024 on OPPO.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and mainline retail outlets Offers: 10% instant discount of up to ₹2,500 from leading banks, no-cost EMI for up to 6 months, free 180 days of Screen Damage Protection, up to ₹1,500 cashback via MobiKwik wallet.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Design-wise, the OPPO F27 5G stands out with its matte-finish back available in Amber Orange with a unique flickering flame texture and Emerald Green with a curved light column effect. The phone is ultra-slim, measuring just 7.69mm thick for the Emerald Green variant and slightly thicker at 7.76mm for the Amber Orange model.

The rear side features a clean and minimalistic design, with a dual-camera setup and an LED flash, while the round camera module may look like it has three cameras. The camera bump is minimal, giving the back a sleek appearance. The circular camera module is enhanced with a Halo Light effect that adds a touch of flair by glowing during incoming calls, notifications, charging, and even while playing music.

The front of the device is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display offering Full HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, all protected by AGC DT-Star2 glass. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front due to its AMOLED display. On the other hand, the F27 Pro+ 5G features a 120 Hz 3D curved AMOLED display with the superior protection of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

When comparing the OPPO F27 5G to its higher-end sibling, the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, it’s clear that the F27 5G falls short in terms of durability features. While the F27 Pro+ 5G sets a new standard as India’s first smartphone with IP69, IP68, and IP66 water-proof ratings, offering top-tier protection against dust, water, and even high-pressure water jets, the OPPO F27 5G only comes with IP64 dust and water resistance and AGC DT-Star2 glass protection on the front.

The F27 Pro+ 5G also boasts Military Grade Durability with its MIL-STD-810H certification, a 360° armor body, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced display protection. In contrast, the OPPO F27 5G does offer a proprietary Armour Body certification (in the Amber Orange variant), but it lacks the MIL-STD-810H durability found in its premium counterpart. Instead, it features a 5-star SGS Performance Multi-Scene Protection alongside its IP64 rating.

On the bottom edge, you’ll find a USB Type-C port, microphone, loudspeakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a dual SIM tray that also supports microSD cards (in the second SIM slot), while the top edge comes with another microphone and another loudspeaker for stereo effects. The right side of the phone houses the power button and volume controls.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OPPO F27 5G delivers a fresh user experience with ColorOS 14, built on the latest Android 14 platform. While the interface maintains a familiar feel for long-time OPPO users, it introduces notable improvements in performance and optimization. OPPO has committed to provide two major Android OS updates and three years of Android security updates for the F27 5G to ensure it remains secure and up-to-date. The phone comes with the Android security patch dated 5th July 2024.

The ColorOS 14 offers extensive customization options, allowing users to tailor the interface to their personal style. Compared to its predecessors like ColorOS 13 and 12, this one marks a significant leap forward in terms of overall performance and user experience. The interface has been revamped, offering a more optimized experience with enhanced privacy and security features.

The OPPO Reno12 5G launch introduced notable improvements in AI integration, a trend that continues with the OPPO F27 5G. The interface seamlessly integrates AI features for an enhanced user experience combining swift hardware with advanced AI capabilities.

Features like AI Toolbox which Includes AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak, powered by Google Gemini LLM assist in writing, summarizing meetings, and enhancing communication, AI Summary to quickly provide summaries and highlights of lengthy content, AI Recording Summary to summarize meeting recordings in English and Hindi, generating notes, summaries, and transcripts, AI Writer to complete sentences, suggests words, and corrects grammar for efficient communication, AI LinkBoost to optimize network use, reducing data lag and BeaconLink Technology enabling one-to-one voice calls via Bluetooth in no-network environments. It also comes with AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, and AI Studio for the cameras.

The OPPO F27 5G offers smooth and responsive performance, thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate and optimized CPU. Whether you’re scrolling through apps or multitasking, the experience has been seamless in our initial testing. However, the phone does come pre-installed with a variety of apps, which may not be useful for all users. These include Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Snapchat, Myntra, Agoda, LinkedIn, Spotify, and several games. Additionally, the device features folders like Hot Apps and Hot Games, which suggest more apps from OPPO’s third-party App Market. If these apps aren’t needed, they can be removed to streamline the user experience.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The OPPO F27 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC, which is clocked up to 2.4 GHz and paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU (dual-core, 1,072 MHz). This combination matches the OPPO K12x 5G hardware, and delivers a smooth performance suitable for a range of tasks, from everyday browsing to mid-range gaming. Available in two storage configurations, the base model with 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage and the top with 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage both utilizing the 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM.

The Dimensity 6300 is a capable mid-range processor, built on a 6nm process, and features eight cores – two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz. The chip’s performance is comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and similar to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, making it a decent performer in this price segment.

When it comes to gaming, the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU holds its own, providing a reliable experience for many games. Although not the fastest GPU in its class, it does a decent job at handling mid-range gaming tasks. If you’re after a more powerful gaming experience, you might want to explore devices with slightly higher-end GPUs.

Beyond its core specs, the OPPO F27 5G includes several advanced features. The OPPO Trinity Engine optimizes computing resources and system memory, ensuring smooth, lag-free performance for up to four years. The device also boasts AI Linkboost technology for enhanced connectivity, and a Dual View Video feature in the camera, rounding out a well-balanced mid-range package.

Cameras

On the rear side, the OPPO F27 5G features a circular camera module enhanced with a Halo Light effect that adds a touch of flair by glowing during incoming calls, notifications, charging, and even while playing music. This aesthetic touch not only makes the device stand out but also serves practical purposes by providing visual cues for various functions.

The rear camera setup is equipped with a 50 MP primary lens, utilizing the OmniVision OV50D sensor paired with a 2 MP portrait camera equipped with the OmniVision OV02B1B sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the OPPO F27 5G is equipped with a 32 MP selfie camera featuring the Sony IMX615 sensor.

The results are impressive, the images captured show very good details and decent accuracy. The selfie camera takes sharp and clear selfies, and it’s pretty much good for selfie lovers who snap often. You don’t get any wide-angle camera on the phone which means the phone misses out on capturing expansive landscapes or group photos. It doesn’t offer 4K video recording, you are limited to 1080p at 60 fps.

The camera modes include Photo, Video, Night, Pro, Pano, Portrait, Dual-View Video, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Text scanner, Hi-Res, Sticker, Retouch, Screen Flash, and Google Lens. You also get a number of AI features for imaging, the camera system is enhanced by a suite of AI features designed to optimize your photography experience. The AI Eraser 2.0 can remove unwanted background elements with 98% image recognition accuracy, while the AI Studio uses Generative AI to transform your photos into digital avatars. You also get AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 which helps extract a subject from a photo and seamlessly integrate it into a new background.

OPPO’s AI-driven image processing works in the RAW domain, resulting in more realistic tonal renditions and natural-looking photos. The facial recognition algorithms are capable of enhancing up to 296 facial features in real-time, and the Tone Mapping Control algorithm adjusts brightness and color to suit different scenarios and skin tones, ensuring accurate and lifelike images. Here are some shots we took from the OPPO F27 5G camera.

OPPO F27 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OPPO F27 5G offers an impressive 45W fast charging speed along with a 5,000 mAh battery. The 45W SuperVOOC fast charging surpasses the more common 33W charging found in some smartphones within this segment, however, a few may offer faster like 67W charging. The OPPO F27 5G with its 5,000 mAh battery may deliver up to 1.5 to 2 days of battery life on a single charge, depending on your usage patterns. The fast charging feature is particularly notable, as it can charge the battery up to 50% in about 30 minutes.

Verdict – OPPO F27 5G Review

The OPPO F27 5G emerges as a compelling choice for those who want a durable mid-range smartphone that offers a notably stronger 7.67mm design, a reliable overall performance, a bunch of AI features, a decent camera package, and fast charging. The OPPO F27 is a well-rounded option for users seeking both durability and functionality in the price sub-₹20,000 price. The base variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹22,999 and the top variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is priced at ₹24,999, both can be grabbed at exciting ongoing discounts and offers.

OPPO F27 5G – Where To Buy

The OPPO F27 5G is available on OPPO.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and mainline retail outlets. The price starts at ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

