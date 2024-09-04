realme is gearing up to launch its next smartphone in the P series, the realme P2 Pro, in India on 13th September. This will be the successor to the realme P1 Pro 5G launched in April this year. Highlights and features include 80W fast charging touted as the fastest in its segment, in addition to the segment’s fastest Snapdragon chip, and the segment’s brightest display as per realme India.

The teaser reveals a sleek design with a matrix camera arrangement, featuring a golden ring around the camera module, a green-colored back design with a golden-colored frame, and is expected to come equipped with stereo speakers, given the presence of an opening at the top.

realme India confirmed that the realme P2 Pro 5G will be the segment’s only smartphone to feature 80W fast charging. Moreover, the smartphone will come with the segment’s fastest Snapdragon chip and the segment’s brightest display both of which will be revealed on 10th September.

More details are expected to come in the coming days as the official launch date approaches. Stay tuned for more updates.

realme P2 Pro 5G Teaser (realme.com/in)