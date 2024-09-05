Amazfit has officially launched its latest smartphone – the Amazfit GTR 4 New in India expanding its popular GTR series of smartwatches. The device flaunts a 1.45-inch HD AMOLED display with 200+ customizable watch faces and an Always-On Display, offering both style and functionality.

The Amazfit GTR 4 New is designed for fitness enthusiasts with support for over 150 sports modes and can automatically recognize eight sports, including strength training exercises. It also provides live sports data broadcasts to keep users informed during workouts.

In addition to its fitness features, the smartwatch includes Bluetooth calling, thanks to its built-in microphone and speaker. The device promises up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The Amazfit GTR 4 New is available in Galaxy Black with a silicone strap and Brown Leather editions

The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0 offering a rich ecosystem of mini-apps, including games, customizable interfaces, and built-in Amazon Alexa, along with an offline voice assistant. The Amazfit GTR 4 New comes with 5 ATM water resistance and Zepp Aura technology, which acts as a personal sleep and relaxation guide.

The BioTracker 4.0 sensor ensures 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and stress tracking. For precise tracking and navigation, the watch features a dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna and supports real-time sync with platforms like Adidas Running and Strava.

Commenting on the launch, CP Khandelwal, CEO of PR Innovations and Brand Custodian of Amazfit India, said, “We’re excited to introduce the Amazfit GTR 4 New to our Indian customers. This launch is especially close to our hearts, as it reflects our commitment to combining advanced technology with everyday elegance. We understand that our users seek more than just a smartwatch – they want a reliable companion that fits seamlessly into their lives, whether they’re navigating a busy workday or enjoying a weekend adventure. With this in mind, we’ve crafted the GTR 4 New to be both powerful and stylish, ensuring it meets the diverse needs of our community here in India.”

Amazfit GTR 4 New Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 1.45-inch (466 x 466 pixels, 331 ppi) AMOLED display, Tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating

1.45-inch (466 x 466 pixels, 331 ppi) AMOLED display, Tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating Software: Zepp OS 2.0, compatible with Android 7.0+ and iOS 12.0+

Zepp OS 2.0, compatible with Android 7.0+ and iOS 12.0+ Protection: 5 ATM (up to 50 meters) water-resistant

5 ATM (up to 50 meters) water-resistant Features: 150+ including Strength Training, Golf Swing, lane-accurate Track Run mode, Smart Recognition of 8 Sports, BioTracker 4.0 PPG, Acceleration, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Barometric altimeter, Ambient light, Temperature

150+ including Strength Training, Golf Swing, lane-accurate Track Run mode, Smart Recognition of 8 Sports, BioTracker 4.0 PPG, Acceleration, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Barometric altimeter, Ambient light, Temperature Storage: 2.3 GB for offline music storage (up to 270 – 470 MP3 songs)

2.3 GB for offline music storage (up to 270 – 470 MP3 songs) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Dual-band GPS & 6 satellite positioning systems

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Dual-band GPS & 6 satellite positioning systems Battery: 475 mAh with up to 12 days battery life

The price for the Amazfit GTR 4 is ₹16,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon.in and Amazfit India’s official website.

Amazfit GTR 4 New Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹16,999

₹16,999 Availability: Amazon.in and Amazfit India’s official website

Amazon.in and Amazfit India’s official website Offers: TBD

Get Amazfit GTR 4 New on in.amazfit.com