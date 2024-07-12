Today, OPPO India launched its Reno12 Series smartphone in India, the series includes the OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G, and we got the Reno 12 5G which is the tone-down variant of its sibling. The Renhttps://www.mobigyaan.com/oppo-reno12-5g-indiao12 5G is the first OPPO smartphone to come with AI features and is also the first smartphone to equip the Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC. Other highlights and features include a 120 Hz 3D curved AMOLED display, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, IP65 dust and water resistant rating, 7.6mm slim damage-proof 360° armour body with Gorilla Glass 7i, and triple cameras with 50 MP LYT-600 main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our OPPO Reno12 5G review.

OPPO Reno12 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View Screen, AMOLED panel, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Splash Touch Technology, Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body, Glass back design, Alloy Frames, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, 7.6 mm thickness, 177 grams

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OPPO Reno 12 5G flaunts its glass design, the Fluid Ripple Texture creates a 3D visual effect on the glass back while the Alloy frames add to its durability. It comes with Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body, IP65 dust and water-resistant rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability and protection. OPPO says the Reno 12 Series boasts an All-Round Armour protection inspired by a sponge to boost resistance to drops and impacts. The High-Strength Alloy Framework, comprising metals like copper, magnesium, and silicon, ensures a sturdy and corrosion-resistant build that meets aerospace quality standards.

The smartphone is about 7.6 mm in thickness and 177 grams in weight along with the curved edges making it handy and easy to carry. It comes in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver color options, we got the Sunset Peach as you can see in the images. The overall design of the smartphone is solid and refined and offers a premium in the segment. The rear side has a triple camera setup of 50 MP primary + 8 MP wide-angle + 2 MP macro as you can see and a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.

On the front side, it sports a stunning 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View AMOLED screen with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and 120 Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, and a 20:9 display aspect ratio. It uses the Splash Touch technology for the first time allowing users to tap and swipe the screen even with wet fingers. The display also benefits from the AI features the phone has to offer.

As for the sides, connectivity, and audio, the right side has a power button and volume controls, while the left side remains plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, stereo loudspeakers, a microphone, and a dual 5G SIM tray that supports dual SIM slots + microSD slot. The top side has another microphone, a loudspeaker making it stereo, and an infrared sensor. The smartphone comes with dual stereo speakers for louder volumes with up to 300% boost to enhance the overall audio experience. The device has reinforced components such as speakers, USB-C ports, and SIM card trays.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OPPO Reno12 5G runs on the ColorOS 14 based on Android 14, similar to what we have seen on other OPPO smartphones, however, the new addition we can see is the Gen AI integration which makes the smartphone experience better. It includes the Android security patch from 5th June 2024.

The OPPO Reno12 5G seamlessly integrates AI features for an enhanced user experience combining powerful hardware with advanced AI capabilities. Features like AI Toolbox which Includes AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak, powered by Google Gemini LLM assisting in writing, summarizing meetings, and enhancing communication, AI Summary to quickly provide summaries and highlights of lengthy content, AI Recording Summary to summarize meeting recordings in English and Hindi, generating notes, summaries, and transcripts, AI Writer to complete sentences, suggests words, and corrects grammar for efficient communication, AI Clear Voice to reduces background noise by up to 40dB, enhancing call clarity, AI LinkBoost to optimize network use, reducing data lag by up to 25%, and BeaconLink Technology enabling one-to-one voice calls via Bluetooth in no-network environments. It also comes with AI Eraser 2.0, AI Perfect Shot, AI Best Face, and AI Studio for the cameras.

The ColorOS 14 offers a host of customization options, allowing users to tailor the look and interface to their preferences. Built on the Android 14 operating system, the ColorOS 14 marks a substantial improvement over its predecessors, with significant upgrades in the new AI features available on the Reno12 5G as well as the Reno12 Pro 5G.

The interface has been revamped for an optimized UI experience, improved privacy and security features, and various other enhancements. Performance is smooth and lag-free, thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate and optimized CPU, providing a seamless user experience.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The Reno12 5G is equipped with the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz and paired with an ARM Mali-G615 GPU for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. It comes in 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage variant. The RAM expands up to 8 GB while the storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 1 TB.

The Dimensity 7300-Energy performs faster than many chips offering an impressive performance in its segment. For gaming enthusiasts, the Mali-G615 GPU offers a reliable gaming experience delivering notably faster gaming performance in its class. Aside from these, the users can benefit from the smooth 120 fps display in games.

Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, IR Blaster, HSR mode and elevator mode, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Splash Touch Technology, cooling system, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Cameras

The Reno12 5G uses an impressive camera package with the rear side equipping a triple setup of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a 32 MP selfie camera on the front side The primary camera is a 50 MP utilizing the Sony LYT-600 camera sensor with 1.95-inch sensor size along with the AI features backed up for overall optimizations.

The setup includes a 50 MP f/1.8 using the Sony LYT-600 sensor with 1/1.95-inch size and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) + 8 MP f/2.2 using the Sony IMX355 sensor for ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV + 2 MP OmniVision OV02B10 sensor for 4cm macro. The primary camera supports Omni-Directional PDAF, 4k video recording (30 fps), and a bunch of AI features to optimize the images. The selfie camera is a 32 MP f/2.0 using the GC32E2 sensor with CDAF + PDAF and supports 4K@30fps video recording.

The camera supports a variety of AI features in addition to the Optical Image Stabilization, Omni-Directional PDAF (main), and up to 4k video recording (30 fps) for both the front and the back. The AI features on the phone include AI Eraser 2.0 which removes background distractions with 98% image recognition accuracy, AI Perfect Shot with AI Clear Face delivering high-definition facial details in group photos, AI Best Face to ensure perfect group shots by correcting closed eyes, and AI Studio to transforms photos into digital avatars using Generative AI.

The Reno12 5G utilizes AI to process images in the RAW domain, delivering more realistic and natural tonal renditions and enhancing the overall photographic experience. These AI capabilities enhance light, color, and texture, and reduce motion blur, improving overall photo quality. OPPO’s facial recognition algorithms enhance up to 296 facial features in real-time. OPPO’s Tone Mapping Control algorithm adjusts brightness and color representation for different scenarios and skin tones, providing accurate and lifelike images.

The camera package is exceptional and delivers amazing results. On the other hand, the Reno12 Pro 5G has a telephoto camera which we didn’t see on the tone-down Reno12 5G. The Reno12 5G can capture exceptionally clear photos in dark environments, you can also remove objects from photos using the power of AI to edit the images. Overall, the camera performance is one of the most suitable in the price segment especially if you are a portrait and selfie lover. Here are some samples to show you the camera performance quality.

OPPO Reno12 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Reno12 5G features an impressive battery and charging package, mirroring that of its sibling Reno 12 Pro 5G. It boasts a 5,000 mAh battery which is expected to last up to 1.5 to 2 days depending on the user’s patterns. The fast 80W SUPERVOOC charging ensures rapid charging capabilities with the battery charging from 0% to 100% in 46 minutes. The Reno12 5G stands out in the charging department, offering faster battery charging performance.

Verdict – OPPO Reno12 5G Review

The OPPO Reno12 5G is a stand-out and a challenging contender in its segment offering a premium and reliable smartphone experience. Key features include the powerful Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, a stunning curved AMOLED screen, a lightweight and 7.6mm slim form factor with a glass back, and 80W fast charging. Additionally, its exceptional camera performance and AI features contribute to a smooth and enjoyable user experience, making it an excellent choice for users seeking top-tier performance and design in this price range. The OPPO Reno12 5G is priced at ₹32,999 which can be grabbed with exciting launch offers.

OPPO Reno12 5G Price In India – Where To Buy

The OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G is priced at ₹32,999 for its lone 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and will be available from 25th July 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in/store, and offline stores. The launch offers include ₹4,000 instant cashback with several bank cards and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI.

