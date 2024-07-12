OPPO India has launched its two smartphones under the Reno12 Series – the OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G. The Reno12 5G is the tone-down variant of the Reno12 Pro 5G featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC for the first time in the country, 120 Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, backed GenAI features, triple cameras with 50 MP Sony LYT-600 primary, 7.6mm ultra-slim glass design, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, IP65 ratings, damage-proof 360° armour body, and more.

The OPPO Reno 12 5G uses a glass back design with curved edges in an ultra-slim 7.6mm form factor weighing about 177 grams. It comes with Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body, IP65 dust and water-resistant rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability and protection. The smartphone is available in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver color options. The Fluid Ripple Texture creates a 3D visual effect on the glass back while the Alloy frames add to its durability.

The Reno12 5G is the first smartphone to be powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy octa-core SoC which is clocked up to 2.5 GHz and paired with an ARM Mali-G615 GPU. The phone comes in single 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage variant with the RAM expanding up to 8 GB virtually and the storage via microSD card up to 1 TB.

On the camera’s front, the rear side has a 50 MP f/1.95 Sony LYT-600 1/1.95-inch OIS main camera + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera with 112° FOV + 2 MP OV02B10 4cm macro camera and 32 MP f/2.0 GC32E2 selfie camera with CDAF + PDAF. The camera supports a variety of AI features in addition to the Optical Image Stabilization, Omni-Directional PDAF (main), and up to 4k video recording (30 fps) for both the front and the back.

The AI features on the phone include AI Eraser 2.0 which removes background distractions with 98% image recognition accuracy, AI Perfect Shot with AI Clear Face delivering high-definition facial details in group photos, AI Best Face to ensure perfect group shots by correcting closed eyes, and AI Studio to transforms photos into digital avatars using Generative AI. Other AI features include AI Toolbox, AI Summary, AI Recording, AI Writer, AI Clear Voice, AI LinkBoost, and BeaconLink Technology.

On the front side, it sports a stunning 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View AMOLED screen with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), and 120 Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, and a 20:9 display aspect ratio. The display also benefits from the AI features the phone has to offer.

Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, IR Blaster, HSR mode and elevator mode, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Splash Touch Technology, cooling system, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

OPPO Reno12 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View Screen, AMOLED panel, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1080 pixels, 394 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Splash Touch Technology, Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body, Glass back design, Alloy Frames, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, 7.6 mm thickness, 177 grams

3 years OS updates, 4 years security updates CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz, MediaTek NPU 655

ARM Mali-G615 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Expansion

256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, expandable via microSD card up to 1 TB Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.95 Sony LYT-600 1/1.95-inch OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle 112° FOV + 2 MP OV02B10 4cm macro), Optical Image Stabilization, Omni-Directional PDAF (main), 4k video recording (30 fps), LED flash

32 MP f/2.0 GC32E2, CDAF + PDAF, 4K@30fps video recording Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, IR Blaster, HSR mode and elevator mode, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Splash Touch Technology

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 100% charge in 46 minutes

The OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G is priced at ₹32,999 for its lone 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and will be available from 25th July 2024 on Flipkart.com, OPPO.com/in/store, and offline stores. The launch offers include ₹4,000 instant cashback with several bank cards and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI.

OPPO Reno12 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

